OBITUARIES
Jackie William “Jack” Uselton
February 3, 1943 – December 30, 2023
NOCONA – Jackie William “Jack” Uselton, 80, died on Dec. 30, 2023 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Family visitation was 1-2 p.m. on Jan. 5 at First Baptist Church of Nocona. The funeral was at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dave Woodbury and Roy DaVoult officiating. Pallbearers will be Roy DaVoult, Shane Bagwill, Cody Bagwill, Rick Langford, Tommy Price, David Duck, Casey Don Uselton and Lee Uselton.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1943 in Nocona to Johnie Uselton and Thelma Jean Taylor Uselton. He was a hard-worker all of his life and married the love of his life Connie Johnson on Sept. 1, 1962 in Bowie.Together they ran the Tradewinds Beach for 57 years. Uselton also had a backhoe service he ran for 20-plus years.
He served his country through the U.S. National Guard and in his community he was a member of the First Baptist Church and Nocona Masonic Lodge#753 A.F. and A.M.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Leslie Shane Uselton and William Lynn Uselton; sister, Bobbie Swearingen and brother, Jerry Don Uselton.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Jolinda Uselton Bagwill; and sister, Mickey Sullivan, all of Nocona; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Nocona Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 35, Nocona, TX 76255. Services under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
James Dean Bowles
June 20, 1963 – Decemeber 18, 2023
NOCONA – James Dean Bowles, 60, died on Dec. 18, 2023 at his home in Nocona.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home.
He was born on June 20, 1963 in Bowie to James Edward Bowles and Betty Reed Bowles. He worked as a mechanic all of his life and could work on anything.
He is survived by his children, Kavin Coleman, Nocona and daughter, Elizabeth; sister, Kathy Kachel, Nocona; brothers, Jimmy Ray Bowles and Eddie Lynn Bowles, both of Nocona and five grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Carl Kindsfather
May 7, 1961 – Decemeber 21, 2023
NOCONA – Carl Kindsfather, 62, passed away Dec. 21, 2023 at his home in Nocona.
A visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 27.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel following with the burial at Longbranch Cemetery officiated by Jack McBride.
He was born May 7, 1961 in Bowie to Shirley Jane Farris Kindsfather and Lee Roy Kindsfather. He lived his entire life in Montague County. He attended school at Prairie Valley and graduated in 1979. He worked at Piggly Wiggly, Texas New Mexico, Redmans Electrical, farmed and ranched and worked at Peterbilt where he retired December 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Sarah Molsbee, Nocona; daughter, Cara Kindsfather, Nocona; one grandson; brothers, Danny and Stacy Kindsfather; aunt, Sheri Ann Fowler; uncle, Jimmy Farris and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the National Heart Association.
Kathy Meeks
December 21, 1948 – December 16, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Kathy Meeks, 74, died on Dec. 16, 2023 after a long illness.
There will be a graveside service at Nocona Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Dec. 30.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1948 in Nocona. She graduated from Nocona High School, then attended McMurry University in Abilene where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in women’s coaching.
She married and became a claims adjuster with American Family Insurance, she retired in 1997.
Meeks was struck with multiple sclerosis in 1994 and was confined to a wheel chair shortly afterward.
She is survived by her brother, Neil Meeks, Wichita Falls and her very close and dear friend, Terri Renee Butler of Falcon, CO.
