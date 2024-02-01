Jackie William “Jack” Uselton

February 3, 1943 – December 30, 2023

NOCONA – Jackie William “Jack” Uselton, 80, died on Dec. 30, 2023 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Family visitation was 1-2 p.m. on Jan. 5 at First Baptist Church of Nocona. The funeral was at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dave Woodbury and Roy DaVoult officiating. Pallbearers will be Roy DaVoult, Shane Bagwill, Cody Bagwill, Rick Langford, Tommy Price, David Duck, Casey Don Uselton and Lee Uselton.

He was born on Feb. 3, 1943 in Nocona to Johnie Uselton and Thelma Jean Taylor Uselton. He was a hard-worker all of his life and married the love of his life Connie Johnson on Sept. 1, 1962 in Bowie.Together they ran the Tradewinds Beach for 57 years. Uselton also had a backhoe service he ran for 20-plus years.

He served his country through the U.S. National Guard and in his community he was a member of the First Baptist Church and Nocona Masonic Lodge#753 A.F. and A.M.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Leslie Shane Uselton and William Lynn Uselton; sister, Bobbie Swearingen and brother, Jerry Don Uselton.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Jolinda Uselton Bagwill; and sister, Mickey Sullivan, all of Nocona; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Nocona Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 35, Nocona, TX 76255. Services under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.