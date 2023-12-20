Rainy night accident kills truck driver

By BARBARA GREEN

The Saint Jo City Council was greeted with a full meeting room for its December session as citizen questions about a potential new business and discussions on the future of Easy Street Shelter both on city property were the primary topics.

On its Dec. 13 agenda, the council considered a request to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to rezone a tract of land 59.01 acres at U.S. Highway 82 and Field Road from agricultural to commercial.

This area includes city-owned property.

During the last year there have reportedly been conversations with officials from Dollar General interested in finding a location in the Saint Jo area. Mayor Shawn Armstrong and Mayor Pro Tem Carla Hennessey both confirmed the city has been working with its lawyers on these discussions, but no decisions have been made.

Easy Street Shelter officials are concerned how this could impact its operation which is located on city property via a lease, while one citizen questioned if the city had followed all the necessary rules regarding this subject.

(Top) Members of the Saint Jo City Council (around the table) listen to Cynthia Castle of the Easy Street Shelter (center end of table) at the recent council meeting. (News photo by Barbara Green)