NEWS
Easy Street Shelter asks for property deed, citizens questions rezoning
By BARBARA GREEN
The Saint Jo City Council was greeted with a full meeting room for its December session as citizen questions about a potential new business and discussions on the future of Easy Street Shelter both on city property were the primary topics.
On its Dec. 13 agenda, the council considered a request to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to rezone a tract of land 59.01 acres at U.S. Highway 82 and Field Road from agricultural to commercial.
This area includes city-owned property.
During the last year there have reportedly been conversations with officials from Dollar General interested in finding a location in the Saint Jo area. Mayor Shawn Armstrong and Mayor Pro Tem Carla Hennessey both confirmed the city has been working with its lawyers on these discussions, but no decisions have been made.
Easy Street Shelter officials are concerned how this could impact its operation which is located on city property via a lease, while one citizen questioned if the city had followed all the necessary rules regarding this subject.
(Top) Members of the Saint Jo City Council (around the table) listen to Cynthia Castle of the Easy Street Shelter (center end of table) at the recent council meeting. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Rainy night accident kills truck driver
A 59-year-old California man was killed in a one vehicle accident north of Stoneburg during the early morning hours on Dec. 15.The Department of Public Safety report states the accident occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Dec. 15 1.1 miles north of Stoneburg on U.S. 81. It was raining and the roadways were wet. Epifanio Trejo Rodriguez was driving a 2010 Freightliner towing a 2006 utility trailer southbound on U.S. 81. The report states the driver failed to drive in a single lane and traveled across the northbound lane and shoulder. Rodriguez was from Cherry Valley, CA. The vehicle then entered the ditch, striking a fence and a tree. It began to roll and the trailer separated from the truck tractor. The preliminary report states the cause of the driver veering off the roadway is unknown at this time.
NEWS
Bowie News moves up deadline, offices to close for holiday
The Bowie News will have early deadlines for the Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 editions.
Those with news or advertising need to have those turned in by noon on Friday. The News offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and and Jan. 1.
Montague County offices will be closed Dec. 22 and Dec. 25.
The City of Bowie and Nocona offices will be closed Dec. 25-26. Saint Jo city offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26.
NEWS
Bowie City Council decides grant benefit outweighs overrun
By BARBARA GREEN
Bowie City Councilors decided a hefty federal grant for generators outweighed a cost overrun allowing the city to move forward with the phase one purchase for the water plant.
During Tuesday’s meeting the council was updated by a state official on the status of the mitigation grant and the potential of additional funds for the overrun. Bowie has been approved for a multi-phase grants that would fund eight generators for the water and wastewater treatment plants, east lift station, raw water pump station, high flow pump station, the community center as it serves as emergency shelter and the emergency operation center at city hall, plus some portable generators to use at other lift stations if needed.
While federal grants can be advantageous they also are slowing moving with all the bureaucracy that comes with them. These grants were first applied for two years ago by Emergency Management Kirk Higgins and the original costs were estimated at $800,000. Two years later it was expected the prices would come in much higher and they have for phase one.
