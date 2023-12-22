Russell “Russ” Carl Emerson

January 4, 1939 – December 16, 2023

NOCONA – John Adrain Murphey, 84, died on Dec. 16, 2023 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 with visitation at 1 p.m. prior to the service at First United Methodist Church in Nocona.

He was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Nocona to William S. and Anna Lee Jennings Murphey. He grew up Northwest of Nocona on the Jennings and Murphey farm in a Christian home attending church at Molsbee Chapel. He was a member of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class and was proud to have been baptized in Springdale, AR by the renowned Pastor Arnold Murray in September 1991. He attended school in Nocona and went to Dallas in 1955 to attend barber college. He got his barber license in 1956 and barbered there with his own shops. He met his future wife, Fern Jones from Oklahoma in 1957 and they married Feb. 21, 1958, then moved to Nocona in 1965. He had been active in many businesses, barber shops, grocery stores, Hilltop Burger Barn, real estate, home construction, antique malls and cattle ranching.

Preceded in death are his parents; sister, Helen Sawyer; and brothers, Billy Ray and Jerry Murphey.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Fern; daughters, Darla Womack and Karla Murphey; son, Mark Murphey; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas, 4400 Cypress, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.