HEALTHY LIVING
Understand ‘warning strokes
(Family Features) Diagnosing a transient ischemic attack (TIA), sometimes called a “warning stroke,” can be challenging because symptoms often disappear within an hour. However, it’s important to seek emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke.
While a TIA, which is a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain, doesn’t cause permanent damage, nearly 1 in 5 people who have a suspected TIA will have a stroke within three months, according to a scientific statement published in the American Heart Association journal “Stroke.” Additionally, almost half will occur within two days – which is why TIAs are often described as warning strokes.
People with cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and smoking, are at high risk for stroke and TIA. Other conditions that increase risk include peripheral artery disease, atrial fibrillation, obstructive sleep apnea and coronary artery disease. In addition, a person who has had a prior stroke is at high risk for TIA.
TIA symptoms are the same as stroke symptoms, only temporary. They begin suddenly and may have any or all these characteristics:
- Symptoms begin strong then fade
- Symptoms typically last less than an hour
- Facial droop
- Weakness or numbness on one side of the body
- Trouble finding the right words or slurred speech
- Dizziness, vision loss or trouble walking
The F.A.S.T. acronym for stroke symptoms can also be used to identify a TIA: F – face drooping or numbness; A – arm weakness; S – speech difficulty; T – time to call 9-1-1, even if the symptoms go away.
Given the appropriate scan, 2 in 5 people will learn they actually had a stroke rather than a TIA, according to the scientific statement, which highlights the importance of seeking prompt medical attention. Upon arrival to the emergency room, a series of tests may be completed after assessing symptoms and medical history, including a CT scan, MRI and blood tests.
- CT Scan – a non-contrast scan used to look at the blood vessels in the head and neck to rule out brain bleeding and TIA mimics (conditions that share some signs with TIAs but are due to other medical conditions such as low blood sugar, seizure or migraine). A CT scan may also be used to assess the neck arteries; nearly half of people with TIA symptoms have narrowing of the large arteries leading to the brain.
- MRI – The preferred way to rule out a brain injury, such as a stroke, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is typically done within 24 hours of symptoms beginning. Because some emergency rooms may not have access to an MRI scanner, patients may be admitted to the hospital or transferred to a center. About 40% of patients who go to the emergency room with TIA symptoms are diagnosed with a stroke based on MRI results.
- Blood Tests – Blood work will typically be completed to rule out conditions that may cause TIA-like symptoms, such as low blood sugar or infection, and check for cardiovascular risk factors like diabetes and high cholesterol.
Once a TIA is diagnosed, a cardiac checkup should be completed within a week of having a TIA, if not done in the emergency room. Consultation with a neurologist should also be completed within 48 hours (no longer than one week) after experiencing a TIA, as early consultation with a brain specialist is associated with lower death rates after a TIA.
To learn more and find additional resources, visit Stroke.org.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
HEALTHY LIVING
Support your mental health in 2024
(Family Features) There’s never a bad time to commit to managing your mental health, but the new year tends to make wellness a bigger priority. Wellness resolutions often focus on diet and exercise, but taking steps to improve your mental well-being is equally important.
In fact, your mental health can play a critical role in your physical health. Stress, anxiety and other manifestations of mental and emotional distress can trigger physiological responses in your body that may erode your health over time. For example, if you’re continually under a high level of stress, chances are your blood pressure runs higher than it should, and that in turn poses a risk for heart disease and related conditions.
As you turn the page toward 2024, renew your commitment to self-care and managing your mental health with these tips:
- Set realistic goals. Having something to work toward and look forward to is a healthy way to occupy your mind. Decide what you’d like to achieve this year and identify milestones toward your ultimate goal. Celebrating when you achieve each milestone can keep you motivated and help measure your progress along the way.
- Nurture personal relationships. Loneliness is a major contributor to mental health struggles, and having even a couple close relationships can help provide you with an essential sense of connection and belonging. Whether you talk in person, by video or text, make time to talk to family and friends. If you find your circle is smaller than you’d like, try taking a class or joining an organization where you can meet others who share your interests.
- Alleviate stress. A little bit of pressure can push you to do your best, but living in a constant state of stress can be bad for your health. Take time to understand your stress triggers and actively work to avoid them. If that’s not fully possible, dedicate a portion of each day to de-stressing and clearing your mind. You might choose meditation, exercise, reading or listening to music, all of which let you relax your mind and focus your attention on something else.
- Sleep more. Getting enough sleep means 7-9 hours each night, according to most experts, as it’s one of the best ways to protect your overall health and ensure you’re in the right frame of mind to approach the day. When you’re sleep deprived, you’re less capable of problem-solving, making decisions and managing your emotions and behavior. Studies have also shown poor sleep habits are linked to depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions. If winding down is an issue, try creating a bedtime routine that makes it easier to get to sleep.
Find more tips to promote healthy living at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
SOURCE:
Family Features
HEALTHY LIVING
Support your immune system in 5 simple ways
Support Your Immune System in 5 Simple Ways
(Family Features) Catching a cold or getting the flu can happen any time of year, but the height of cold and flu season requires extra precaution. Flu activity often increases in the fall and peaks between December and January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Staying completely healthy throughout cold and flu season can’t be guaranteed, but, along with following guidance from your health care provider, dietary and lifestyle changes can help optimize your immune system and well-being.
Eat Healthfully
Eating a healthy diet is essential for optimizing your immune system. Many experts recommend consuming whole foods and plant foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and legumes as well as whole grains. These foods contain beneficial plant compounds linked to health benefits in humans. Consider one prime example, fresh grapes, and how they may support immune health.
- At the most basic level, healthy cells are the foundation of good health. Natural grape compounds, including antioxidants and other polyphenols, help protect the health and function of the body’s cells.
- Studies suggest some grape compounds – resveratrol and certain flavonoids – may positively influence immune function.
- Additional studies show adding heart-healthy grapes to your daily diet can help support brain, colon and skin health. Maintaining healthy bodily systems is essential to defending against illnesses.
- Grapes are a good source of vitamin K, which may help support lung health.
An easy way to incorporate healthy foods into your diet is with simple recipes like this Immune-Boosting Green Grape Smoothie that contains additional nutritious ingredients that support immune health like spinach, walnuts and Greek yogurt.
Stay Hydrated
Drinking plenty of water is important for staying hydrated, which helps your immune system by keeping the body’s defenses functioning properly. In addition to water, you can increase hydration by eating foods with high water content like Grapes from California, which contain about 82% water.
Exercise Regularly
Getting your blood pumping with a little exercise can help improve immune response and reduce inflammation, according to a scientific review from the “Journal of Sport and Health Science.” Look toward aerobic activities like moderate-intensity walking, jogging and biking to increase the heart rate and encourage circulation of immune cells.
Practice Good Hygiene
You can protect yourself and others at the same time by taking preventive measures, like practicing good hygiene, to avoid spreading germs. At the most basic level, limit contact with others who are sick, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue while coughing or sneezing and wash your hands using soap and water.
Manage Stress
Stress can have a negative impact on many aspects of your health and wellness, including limiting your body’s ability to fight off infection. You can lower stress by practicing deep breathing or meditation and developing good habits like eating right, exercising and getting enough sleep. For late night snacking urges, choose foods such as grapes that are a natural source of melatonin, a compound which helps regulate sleep cycles. Talking with someone you trust, whether it’s a friend, family member or mental health professional, can help relieve stress as well.
Find more immunity-boosting recipes by visiting GrapesFromCalifornia.com.
Immune-Boosting Green Grape Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 cup green Grapes from California, chilled
- 2 1/2 ounces baby spinach
- 1/3 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1 cube (1/2 inch) peeled fresh ginger or 2 teaspoons prepared minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon walnut pieces
- In blender, blend grapes, spinach, yogurt, orange juice, ginger and walnuts until smooth, scraping down sides as needed.
Nutritional information per serving: 280 calories; 12 g protein; 46 g carbohydrates; 7 g fat (23% calories from fat); 1.5 g saturated fat (5% calories from saturated fat); 10 mg cholesterol; 110 mg sodium; 4 g fiber.
SOURCE:
California Table Grape Commission
HEALTHY LIVING
How to safely dispose of used medical sharps during holiday travel
((Family Features) It doesn’t matter if you are traveling by plane, train, car or staying home this holiday season, it’s important to know how to safely dispose of used medical sharps. Millions of people in the United States use needles, lancets and syringes – otherwise known as sharps – to puncture the skin and dispense medication to help manage short- or long-term chronic conditions like diabetes, arthritis, cancer or auto-immune diseases.
For both existing sharps users and people using sharps for the first time, disposal can be confusing, especially while traveling.
An easy-to-use online tool can help sharps users navigate safe disposal rules wherever they are. An option like SafetyIsThePoint.org helps people learn how to safely discard their used sharps and find disposal locations across the United States.
People who use sharps can often dispose of them at home or on the road. It’s as simple as 1-2-3:
- Place used sharps in a strong, plastic container like a laundry detergent or bleach bottle.
- When the container is 75% full, seal it tightly with duct tape and label it “do not recycle.”
- Place the sealed container in regular household trash.
Disposal rules are different in every state, so it’s important to confirm local disposal regulations. To help travelers comply with local regulations, SafetyIsThePoint.org includes a clickable map and ZIP code finder that explains disposal rules by location, as some states legally prohibit disposing of sharps in the trash or recycling containers and require sharps to be transported to a collection center in an approved sharps container.
Free printable resources and a step-by-step guide for at-home sharps disposal are available on the website for sharps users, health care providers, patient educators and advocates. The resources can also be downloaded and sent to family members and friends ahead of travel, so they know what to expect.
Learn more about the rules of safe sharps disposal this holiday season at SafetyIsThePoint.org.
Commonly Used Medical Sharps
- Needles – fine, slender, hollow pieces of metal, typically attached to syringes, used to inject medication under the skin or withdraw fluid from the body
- Lancets, also called “fingersticks” – often used by people with diabetes to get drops of blood for testing
- Auto injectors, including epinephrine pens – syringes pre-filled with fluid medication designed to be self-injected into the body
- Infusion sets – tubing systems with needles used to deliver drugs to the body
- Connection needles – needles that connect to a tube used to transfer fluids in and out of the body
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Safety Is The Point
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS8 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS12 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS5 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint