Live Better
3 tips to take control of car maintenance
(Family Features) Economic factors made 2023 a record year for motorists, but not in ways that helped most families’ household budgets.
The average price of a new car peaked at nearly $50,000 while the average age of cars on the road surpassed 12 years, a record, according to S&P.
Rising costs for new cars and an aging fleet of vehicles on the road go hand-in-hand and, for most drivers, this means staying on top of vehicle maintenance is crucial. Yet even maintenance has become more difficult as the cost of parts and labor increase, leaving drivers with a sometimes daunting list of automotive DIY projects or parts to source when their mechanic is out of stock.
Common Fears About Automotive DIY
For people new to car maintenance and repair, getting started can feel overwhelming. Because many families count on their cars to get where they need to go, it seems like a lot could go wrong with an average of 30,000 parts under the hood of a gasoline-powered vehicle.
Consider these common situations that could make someone hesitant to take on a DIY project:
- Finding the best place to get parts to fit your needs
- Being unsure if a part is high enough quality to last and keep your car on the road
- Not knowing if the part you ordered will fit your car
For most, these fears boil down to being unsure if a part is right for the job, or if they’re skilled enough to install it.
Tips to Get the Repair Done Right
Now, more automotive parts and accessories retailers offer tools to help guide DIYers toward the right inventory for their needs. From brick-and-mortar shops to online marketplaces like eBay Motors, they can enjoy access to more resources to help find the exact part and good value:
- Consider shopping online: While physical retailers may have parts that work in a pinch, they may not be the best part for a project or offer the best value. Searching online retailers can provide access to millions of parts and accessories – including hard-to-find and discontinued items – from trusted car manufacturers and reliable aftermarket part brands.
- Look for fitment guarantees: There are few things more frustrating than being halfway through a repair only to learn a part doesn’t fit. To help ensure you’re buying with confidence, the eBay Guaranteed Fit program allows users to add a vehicle to “My Garage” then quickly and easily search for parts. If there’s a green “Fits” check, you can rest assured it’s guaranteed to fit or your money back.
- Take advantage of services and educational tools: Some online parts destinations offer features on-site or via app that connect you with licensed mechanics live if you’re unsure of how to approach a repair or maintenance, from something simple like a filter change to help with more advanced jobs, like replacing spark plugs. When it comes to sourcing and installing parts like tires, look for marketplaces that offer a wide selection of top brands and services that ship your order straight to your local shop for convenient installation.
With the right resources, car projects can feel more manageable. To get started, visit eBayMotors.com to find how-to resources, parts and accessories to tackle some DIY projects, including filters, wiper blades, spark plugs, batteries, light bulbs and more.
SOURCE:
eBay Motors
Live Better
Your winter wonderland awaits
5 private cabin destinations for your next adventure
(Family Features) As colder temperatures settle in across much of the country, now is a perfect time to start planning your cozy season getaway. Perfect for lovers of the great outdoors, with breathtaking views and amenities like hot tubs, ski lifts, gourmet kitchens, game rooms and more, a cabin retreat can make for a unique and memorable experience.
Specializing in private vacation homes, Vrbo, a seasoned veteran in the vacation rental industry with nearly 30 years of experience, has lodging options available in some of the most popular winter destinations, including these five getaways. Booking these homes, or any others on the platform, can also earn travelers rewards for future trips through the vacation rental industry’s first and only loyalty program, One Key. Plus, the Book with Confidence Guarantee offers comprehensive protection throughout your journey.
To find more winter retreats, visit Vrbo.com or use the app to start earning OneKeyCash with every reservation.
Lone Peak View Fire Lookout Tower – Big Sky, Montana
Situated on more than 60 acres, this one-of-a-kind cabin offers 360-degree views above some of Big Sky’s most beloved wilderness, including the famed Lone Peak and the Madison Range. Ideal for families or smaller groups, the Fire Lookout Tower comfortably sleeps up to eight guests and features a wraparound deck, perfect for taking in beautiful sunrises and sunsets. The home also boasts a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, gourmet kitchen and hot tub.
Trestle House – Winter Park, Colorado
Nestled amongst the pines in Winter Park’s most exclusive neighborhood, Trestle House – a Vrbo 2023 Vacation Home of the Year – boasts showstopping views, a slope-side hot tub and high-end amenities. The open main level offers views of tall pines, meandering ski trails and abounding mountains from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Plus, a full bar and game room cater to all ages and ski-in, ski-out access leads directly to the Winter Park Resort base area.
“The Overlook” Shipping Container – Rockbridge, Ohio
A unique, eco-friendly retreat located just outside Columbus, “The Overlook” is crafted from four 40-foot repurposed shipping containers and sits above the beautiful rolling acres of Hocking Hills, Ohio. Sitting on a total of 75 acres, the property is home to two waterfalls and a plethora of hiking possibilities on-site. Featuring three bedrooms and a hot tub for relaxing after a long day, the transformed cargo containers can accommodate up to eight guests.
Luxury Mountain Lodge with 360 Views – Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Ideally located for whatever adventure you wish to undertake, this luxury cabin offers panoramic Smoky Mountain views and rustic yet modern amenities that are perfect for that ultimate cozy cabin vibe. Designed for relaxation, family time and fun, Heaven’s Mountain Lodge features double-decker decks with unobstructed views, a private hot tub, multiple fire pits, a theater room, a stunning kitchen and a game room that includes pool, shuffleboard, foosball and a poker table.
“Shooting Star” Luxury Teton Village Cabin – Teton County, Wyoming
This classic and elegant cabin is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, surrounded by Grand Teton National Park with sweeping views of the mountains, ski slopes and curves of Shooting Star Jackson Hole Golf Club. With the look of a 19th century homestead, layers of modern and traditional detail are combined to create a cohesive richness and structure. The cabin sleeps eight and includes a stone dining terrace and hot tub, luxurious fireplace and gourmet kitchen.
SOURCE:
Vrbo
Live Better
Career ready: 3 strategies to prepare teens for life after school
(Family Features) For some time, heading to college or joining the workforce have been the standard choices for teens upon high school graduation. Today, in part due to technology and social media, students have access to myriad career paths that are all but traditional.
With an increasingly dynamic career landscape creating an awareness of jobs that didn’t exist even 10 years ago and a shortage in the workforce, there’s a willingness for both potential employees and employers to look at careers and young talent from a whole new perspective.
“There isn’t a ‘typical’ career anymore,” said Dr. Lorna Bryant, Gen Z career expert and head of career education for Pearson Virtual Schools. “With the perfect storm in the workforce of boomers retiring, many people still not returning to work in the wake of the pandemic and a population that has declined for the last 50 years, this generation (ages 11-26) is positioned extremely well. Employers want and need them. In short, the scales have flipped to the supply side and demand is causing many employers to remove barriers to work entry. Whether high school grads go to college or work, developing in-demand skills early will help them secure and succeed in the jobs of the future.”
Consider these tips from Bryant to help students explore the many options in front of them and prepare for the possibilities that await after high school.
Help Kids Cultivate Durable Skills
While technology has transformed the world of work, an increasing number of careers prioritize durable skills over technical or hard skills. Durable skills (also known as “soft” or “human” skills) include collaboration, leadership, communication and attention to detail, along with traits like empathy, grit and resilience. According to Pearson’s Power Skills report, these are some of the most in-demand skills for employers. In addition, research from America Succeeds found employers seek durable skills 3.8 times more frequently than the top five technical or hard skills in every location, industry sector and educational attainment level. Possessing these skills is not only attractive to employers but colleges and universities, too. One of the best ways to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow, which don’t exist today, is to focus on timeless durable skills.
Many students already possess or are actively developing these skills in high school. The key is to raise awareness of their importance, seek ways to boost them and showcase them on college and job applications or resumes. For example, teens can display their leadership skills by captaining sports teams or starting a club at school. They can showcase collaboration and communication abilities by holding and thriving in student government positions, volunteering or working part-time jobs.
Bridge Passions and Hobbies to Careers
Beginning conversations with children as early as middle school that expose students to job roles, responsibilities and salaries connected to areas of interest is important for setting them up for long-term success. Nurturing interests – rather than dismissing them as flights of fancy – and finding paths to explore that align with those hobbies or interests in real-world applications can open doors to potential careers that may not have previously been considered.
For example, Lake Liao, a 2023 Lighthouse Connections Academy grad, is attending Princeton University on a pre-law track. The flexibility of online school enabled him to dig into his passions for political and community organizing and activism in high school, including activism around climate and environmental policy. It was through joining local nurses in their fight for a fair contract he realized he wanted to be a lawyer and make a difference in the labor rights cause.
To help students align their values and interests with potential careers, ask questions such as:
- What is it, specifically, you enjoy about your interests? What jobs rely on related skills (working with your hands, serving others, being creative, etc.)?
- Do you have the skills to do those jobs? If not, what research and training do you need to acquire the necessary skillset?
- Are there related jobs available in the geographic location you want to live?
- Can you make enough money to live the lifestyle you want doing this job?
- Can you envision enjoying this type of work for 8 (or more) hours per day?
Get a Head Start on Credentials or College Credit
As earning college credits, career-ready credentials and specialized training for future careers is becoming more accessible for high school and middle school students, it’s important to research available options. From online resources, workshops, career counselors and accelerated career readiness programs that allow students to enter college or the workforce “job-ready,” there are more options available now than ever before.
One example, Connections Academy, a K-12 online school program, has expanded its slate of college and career readiness initiatives for middle and high school students to offer an innovative tri-credit approach where courses can deliver high school credit; industry-recognized micro-credentials (to help qualify for careers in data analytics, UX design, software development, cybersecurity and more); and eligibility for college credit toward more than 150 bachelor’s degree programs at partner universities in the United States. In addition, the Career Pathways program delivers curated learning experiences in fields such as IT, business and health care, allowing students to connect with employers, internships and clubs, and take advantage of specialized classes that transition seamlessly to higher education or nationally recognized, industry certifications.
Taking advantage of program offerings, aspiring paramedic Maeson Frymire, a 2022 Inspire Connections Academy graduate, became certified as an EMT before graduating high school. After graduation, he became a firefighter and is now working toward becoming an advanced certified EMT, carving out a career path toward flight paramedicine.
Or consider Abigail Sanders, also a 2022 graduate, who completed her bachelor’s degree by the time she graduated high school. Now in the second year of her doctorate program in medical school, she aspires to be a doctor by the age of 22 and uses her love of learning and passion for science to advance her career while seeking to become an oncologist.
For more information on online schools and career readiness programs for teens, visit ConnectionsAcademy.com.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Connections Academy
Live Better
Coming 2024 trends in home exterior
(Family Features) A home’s exterior is often the first thing guests or potential buyers see, meaning its curb appeal can have a significant impact on making a good first impression. Whether refreshing or renovating your home, staying current with exterior trends can help make a statement, increase your home’s value and enhance the comfort of your living space.
If you’re looking to refresh or improve your home’s function and style in the new year, consider these 2024 home exterior trends from the experts at Westlake Royal Building Products, a leader in innovation, design and production of exterior and interior building products including siding, trim, mouldings, roofing, stone, windows, outdoor living and more.
A Connection with Nature
Connecting people more closely with nature and natural elements, biophilic design can lead to increased well-being and productivity. Growing wellness and environmental concerns are driving demand for outdoor living space improvements and integration of nature in design, including elements like green roofs, living walls and large windows.
You can create dramatic outdoor spaces by contrasting light and dark colors. For example, matte black can be paired with materials like brick, stone, shingles and wood for an eye-catching twist. Bold, earthy tones such as navy blue, forest green, dark brown and red can also be combined with nature-inspired materials for organic texture and warmth. Other trending colors for 2024 include vivid teal and aqua blue, which can induce a sense of serenity.
High–Performance Siding
As climate change continues to intensify and lead to severe weather, there is a growing need for high-performance, weather-resistant building products. Homeowners continue to favor resilient materials that require less maintenance or replacement such as recycled vinyl, engineered wood and fiber cement, which maintain beauty and function.
Designed with innovation and performance in mind, Celect Cellular Composite Siding, a premium PVC siding from Westlake Royal Building Products, replicates the beauty and aesthetics of wood while remaining low maintenance and durable for a lifetime. Featuring a patented interlocking seam design, it keeps moisture out and almost completely eliminates seams. Plus, its Kynar Aquatec coating provides superior protection against ultraviolet rays, reduces energy demands and resists dirt, seasonal staining and insects.
Functional Outdoor Living Spaces
Focused on creating seamless connections between interior and exterior spaces, this evolution in outdoor design includes integration of outdoor kitchens and living areas. Elements such as fire pits, pizza ovens, outdoor entertainment and games can be incorporated to personalize the space and provide a unique entertaining hub. Using cohesive materials and textures that can withstand the elements and flow from indoors to outdoors, such as stone veneer, can help elevate the space and further tie it to the home’s interior.
Mixed Materials and Textures
Blending various textures, finishes and materials on a home’s facade can create a unique, visually dynamic look. Using a combination of materials like brick and vinyl siding or stone and wood can add depth and visual interest. An option like Versetta Stone delivers the authentic look and feel of stone in a panelized format that is easy to install with screws or nails and requires no metal lath or scratch coat. The stone siding features a tongue-and-groove system for perfect spacing, has a built-in rainscreen and can be installed almost anywhere without additional footings for support.
Transitional Takes on Tradition
A versatile design approach allows a home to transcend trends, ensuring its relevance and appeal over an extended period of time. In 2024, look for a rise in classic design trends featuring elements such as vertical siding, crisp white trim and other modernized traditional styles as well as a shift away from minimalism that incorporates more nostalgic, personal touches to home exteriors, ushering in more of a transitional style.
Find more ideas to update your home’s exterior at WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS9 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint