‘Beatlemania64’ coming to Bowie for big show

Get ready for Beatlemania64, as this popular tribute band comes to the Bowie Community Center for a concert on Feb. 3.

Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 online at outhousetickets.com. The show is BYOB and concessions with drinks and popcorn will be available.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 8 p.m.

A tribute to the Beatles is a live multi-media spectacular that takes you on a musical journey through the life and times of the world’s most celebrated band.

Going further than before, Beatlemania64 adds even more hits that you know and love such as “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Hard Day’s Night,” plus much more from their songbooks.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.