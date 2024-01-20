Harper Grace arrives; Bowie ER delivers it first baby

By BARBARA GREEN

Harper Grace Wilcher was due to arrive on Jan. 10 with plans in place to deliver at Faith Community Health System in Jacksboro, but the best laid plans often go awry as the baby girl decided she arriving in the recently opened Bowie emergency room.

Seth and Jamie Wilcher are the proud parents of this 8 lb. 6 oz., 19-inch long newborn, who joins her four-year-old sister, Dezirae. The Wilchers are new to Bowie moving here from the Abilene area about a month ago. Seth says he does a bit of everything and is working in construction right now.

Jamie had a due date of Jan. 10 and while the baby did arrive on that day, the pain and contractions started the night before around midnight. Around 5 a.m. the pain got more severe and even a warm bath didn’t help. Seth said they first thought it was Braxton-Hicks, but by 6 a.m. he called 911 for an ambulance. A short time later that baby decided it was time and no trip to Jacksboro was going to happen.

