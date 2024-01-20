COUNTY LIFE
Harper Grace arrives; Bowie ER delivers it first baby
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Harper Grace Wilcher was due to arrive on Jan. 10 with plans in place to deliver at Faith Community Health System in Jacksboro, but the best laid plans often go awry as the baby girl decided she arriving in the recently opened Bowie emergency room.
Seth and Jamie Wilcher are the proud parents of this 8 lb. 6 oz., 19-inch long newborn, who joins her four-year-old sister, Dezirae. The Wilchers are new to Bowie moving here from the Abilene area about a month ago. Seth says he does a bit of everything and is working in construction right now.
Jamie had a due date of Jan. 10 and while the baby did arrive on that day, the pain and contractions started the night before around midnight. Around 5 a.m. the pain got more severe and even a warm bath didn’t help. Seth said they first thought it was Braxton-Hicks, but by 6 a.m. he called 911 for an ambulance. A short time later that baby decided it was time and no trip to Jacksboro was going to happen.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie School Board to meet Monday
Members of the Bowie Independent School Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the board room.
An executive session is set for Superintendent Blake Enlow’s formative evaluation.
The board also will consider filling the vacancy in place two and discuss school safety issues.
A public hearing will be conducted for the Texas Academic Performance Report presented by Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris.
The superintendent will report on the 88th Legislative session, school board recognition month and the facility committee which plans a presentation to the board about future improvements on Feb. 5.
Maintenance Director John Meeks will discuss the safe grant proposal and purchases not to exceed $1.4 million for safety and facility enhancement funds to complete the door upgrade project on all district exterior doors.
The board will proclaim February as Career Technology Month.
COUNTY LIFE
‘Beatlemania64’ coming to Bowie for big show
Get ready for Beatlemania64, as this popular tribute band comes to the Bowie Community Center for a concert on Feb. 3.
Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 online at outhousetickets.com. The show is BYOB and concessions with drinks and popcorn will be available.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 8 p.m.
A tribute to the Beatles is a live multi-media spectacular that takes you on a musical journey through the life and times of the world’s most celebrated band.
Going further than before, Beatlemania64 adds even more hits that you know and love such as “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Hard Day’s Night,” plus much more from their songbooks.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Photographer captures art of winter ice
Nocona photographer Brendan Dunn captured many wonderful images of ice at Lake Nocona this past week during the first arctic blast of the new year. Cold winter temperatures were expected to return this weekend with possible ice early in the week. (Photo by Brendan Dunn)
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS9 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint