Beautiful tables decorate the Bowie Chamber Banquet

Whether or not you follow the groundhog or just smile about the folklore, the staff of the Farmer’s Almanac says winter isn’t going away any time soon, despite what the rodent predicts.

Spring will officially arrive with the Vernal Equinox at 11:06 p.m. (EST) on March 19. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on Feb. 2 (meaning the sun is shining) on Groundhog Day 2024, winter will not end early, and we’ll have another six weeks of it. If Phil doesn’t see his shadow (cloudy) we’ll have an early spring.

Members of America’s Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner Circle” claim his predictions are 100% accurate. However sources that keep track of his accuracy claim his success rate is more like 39%. Since Punxsutawney Phil first began prognosticating the weather back in 1887, he has predicted an early end to winter 20 times.