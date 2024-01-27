Warning: The magic method Visual_Form_Builder::__wakeup() must have public visibility in /var/www/wp-content/plugins/visual-form-builder/visual-form-builder.php on line 68

Groundhog Day countdown to Feb. 2
COUNTY LIFE

Groundhog Day countdown to Feb. 2

Published

1 hour ago

on

Whether or not you follow the groundhog or just smile about the folklore, the staff of the Farmer’s Almanac says winter isn’t going away any time soon, despite what the rodent predicts.
Spring will officially arrive with the Vernal Equinox at 11:06 p.m. (EST) on March 19. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on Feb. 2 (meaning the sun is shining) on Groundhog Day 2024, winter will not end early, and we’ll have another six weeks of it. If Phil doesn’t see his shadow (cloudy) we’ll have an early spring.
Members of America’s Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner Circle” claim his predictions are 100% accurate. However sources that keep track of his accuracy claim his success rate is more like 39%. Since Punxsutawney Phil first began prognosticating the weather back in 1887, he has predicted an early end to winter 20 times.

COUNTY LIFE

Beautiful tables decorate the Bowie Chamber Banquet

Published

26 mins ago

on

01/27/2024

By

The team at H&R Block in Bowie won the Best Decorated Table Award at the Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet Monday night. See a selection of the colorful tables in your weekend Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green and Cindy Roller)

The “Free Willy” table of JCC Builders.
Another sparkling table at the banquet with a Marilyn Monroe theme of diamonds.
COUNTY LIFE

PV students earn grand champion polled Hereford Heifer

Published

1 hour ago

on

01/27/2024

By

Prairie Valley sixth grader Landry Allan won not only his class and division for Polled Hereford Heifer at the Fort Worth Livestock Show this past week, but brings home the Overall Grand Champion for Polled Hereford Heifer. The son of Dave and Becky Allan, the family operates Bar A Cattle Company outside Nocona. (Courtesy photo)

COUNTY LIFE

DSHS sets up virus dashboard to help keep tabs on illnesses

Published

2 hours ago

on

01/27/2024

By

The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched new data tools to let people keep tabs on respiratory viruses in Texas.
A respiratory virus dashboard accessible through DSHS’s Texas Health Data site shows trends in illnesses from influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, the “big three” respiratory viruses most likely to cause serious disease at this time of year. Data includes emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Those data points demonstrate the diseases’ most severe effects on people, communities and the health care system,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford. “The dashboard provides a near real-time look at conditions, so people can make informed decisions on precautions for themselves and their families, and health care professionals can make recommendations to patients.”

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

