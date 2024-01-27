COUNTY LIFE
Groundhog Day countdown to Feb. 2
Whether or not you follow the groundhog or just smile about the folklore, the staff of the Farmer’s Almanac says winter isn’t going away any time soon, despite what the rodent predicts.
Spring will officially arrive with the Vernal Equinox at 11:06 p.m. (EST) on March 19. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on Feb. 2 (meaning the sun is shining) on Groundhog Day 2024, winter will not end early, and we’ll have another six weeks of it. If Phil doesn’t see his shadow (cloudy) we’ll have an early spring.
Members of America’s Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner Circle” claim his predictions are 100% accurate. However sources that keep track of his accuracy claim his success rate is more like 39%. Since Punxsutawney Phil first began prognosticating the weather back in 1887, he has predicted an early end to winter 20 times.
COUNTY LIFE
Beautiful tables decorate the Bowie Chamber Banquet
The team at H&R Block in Bowie won the Best Decorated Table Award at the Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet Monday night. See a selection of the colorful tables in your weekend Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green and Cindy Roller)
COUNTY LIFE
PV students earn grand champion polled Hereford Heifer
Prairie Valley sixth grader Landry Allan won not only his class and division for Polled Hereford Heifer at the Fort Worth Livestock Show this past week, but brings home the Overall Grand Champion for Polled Hereford Heifer. The son of Dave and Becky Allan, the family operates Bar A Cattle Company outside Nocona. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
DSHS sets up virus dashboard to help keep tabs on illnesses
The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched new data tools to let people keep tabs on respiratory viruses in Texas.
A respiratory virus dashboard accessible through DSHS’s Texas Health Data site shows trends in illnesses from influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, the “big three” respiratory viruses most likely to cause serious disease at this time of year. Data includes emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Those data points demonstrate the diseases’ most severe effects on people, communities and the health care system,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford. “The dashboard provides a near real-time look at conditions, so people can make informed decisions on precautions for themselves and their families, and health care professionals can make recommendations to patients.”
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS9 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint