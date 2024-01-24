HEALTHY LIVING
How to make your own all-purpose cleaner
(eLivingtoday.com) Making your own all-purpose household cleaner is an easy alternative to store-bought chemicals. This version of a homemade cleaner is environmentally friendly and less likely to cause irritation.
You can also control the strength of the cleaner by rationing the ingredients while knowing exactly what’s in your DIY concoction. Adding essential oils provides natural fragrance and helps deodorize. For example, the tea tree oil in this Homemade All-Purpose Cleaner has antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and antiseptic qualities, making it a versatile and safe solution for cleaning around the house.
Watch video to find out how!
Homemade All-Purpose Cleaner
- 1 empty spray bottle (1 quart)
- 2 cups distilled water
- 1/4 cup vinegar
- 12-20 drops tea tree essential oil
- 1 teaspoon castile or phosphorous-free dish soap or washing soda
- Fill cleaning spray bottle with distilled water.
- Add vinegar, tea tree essential oil and soap or washing soda. Shake well.
How to protect your family from tornadoes
(Family Features) When clouds loom overhead and winds pick up in your area, it’s crucial to keep an eye on the sky and an ear toward local news broadcasts. Capable of destroying buildings, uprooting trees and sending dangerous debris flying, tornadoes are rotating columns of air that extend from the base of thunderstorms to the ground.
With the potential to reach wind speeds of up to 300 miles per hour, these violent storms can wreak havoc on communities and put families in danger. Keep your loved ones safe with these tips to prepare for and shelter from tornadoes.
Pay Attention to Weather Forecasts
Staying weather alert is always a good idea, particularly as strong thunderstorms build and approach your location. Check the forecast regularly to understand the risk for severe weather and, if possible, sign up for smartphone alerts or notifications.
Put a Plan in Place
Each member of your family should understand what to do in an emergency situation. Create a plan that includes where to shelter in the event of a tornado warning. Typically, this is a basement, storm cellar or interior room on the lowest floor of the home with no windows. If you have a safe room or storm shelter, which is a hardened structure designed to provide near-absolute protection in extreme weather events like tornadoes and hurricanes, this is the time to utilize it. Clearly define who is expected to gather emergency materials, such as flashlights, blankets, a first-aid kit and extra food and water.
Understand Watches vs. Warnings
Key phrases from sources like the National Weather Service include “tornado watch” and “tornado warning.” Make sure you understand the differences to react appropriately.
- Tornado Watch: Tornadoes are possible in or near your location. Review emergency plans with loved ones and be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued.
- Tornado Warning: A tornado is active according to sightings or weather radar. It’s time to take action and follow your family’s safety plan.
Build Your Home with Resistant Materials
If constructing a new home is on the horizon, consider the benefits of building with durable materials like insulated concrete forms (ICFs), which are a more resilient alternative to wood framing. For areas prone to natural disasters, ICF walls from Nudura provide superior strength to withstand extreme wind and impact damage from tornadoes and hurricanes. They also protect against wildfires due to a fire protection rating of up to four hours, compared to 45 minutes for wood framing, and provide greater comfort, durability and lower life cycle costs compared to wood structures.
Shelter Safely
When a tornado warning is in effect, acting quickly is crucial. If at home, head to the basement, safe room or interior room away from windows and, if possible, stay tuned to local news for updates. At school or the workplace, follow the guidelines in place from tornado drills and proceed calmly but quickly to the shelter location. If driving and unable to get to shelter, pull over and get down in your vehicle with your head covered or leave your car and seek shelter in a low-lying ditch or ravine.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
Self-care for a successful new year
(Family Features) Resolving to commit to better self-care can happen any time of the year, but there’s something about the calendar flipping to a new year that signals a fresh start. It’s the perfect starting point for new habits and a new approach to protecting your overall wellness.
Self-care takes many forms. Maintaining a well-balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise are some ways to promote your physical health. So is taking good care of your body’s largest organ: your skin. When it comes to mental health, getting organized is a surprisingly effective way to manage stress and keep your goals on track so you feel a sense of accomplishment.
Prepare for Healthier Eating Habits
Add Whole Grains with Ease and Convenience
Eating whole grains has never been this easy or tasty. Convenient and ready in just 10 minutes, Minute Rice’s Instant Brown Rice and Rice & Quinoa are must-haves for busy families. For those in need of an on-the-go option, Minute Rice Cups, including Brown Rice, Brown & Wild Rice, Brown Rice & Quinoa, Multi-Grain Medley and Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa, are ready in just 60 seconds. Start the year off right and discover more time-saving solutions at MinuteRice.com.
Put Your Best Foot Forward
If stepping up your fitness game is part of your plan for 2024, be sure to start on the right foot with the right footwear for the job. Runners in particular should be conscious of quality shoes. Look for ample cushion, comfortable ankle support, overall quality construction and a snug fit that gives your toes some wiggle room. Even slight variations can affect your comfort, so trying on different options is likely your best path toward finding the perfect fit.
Introduce Weights for Your Workout
Whether you’ve hit a plateau or you’re just bored with your workout, adding dumbbells can introduce a whole new dimension by helping build muscle and burn more fat. Rotating muscle groups lets you give your muscles a chance to recover between workouts. The options are nearly endless, so think about how you’ll use them, where you’ll store them, whether shape or color matters and how much you want to spend.
Make Skin Care a Personal Priority
Your skin tells an important story about your overall health. Protecting it from harsh elements and sun damage can help ensure your skin stays supple and strong, providing the barrier it’s meant to as it protects the rest of your body. Even seemingly minor irritations like dry skin can be problematic as scratching or cracking can lead to wounds and infection. Rely on a regular moisturizer and be conscious of applying sunscreen whenever you’ll be outdoors.
Plan for Success in the New Year
Give yourself a boost toward tackling this year’s goals by getting organized. A planner can help you keep important information at your fingertips while making it easy to keep tabs on appointments, deadlines and more. You can even track progress against new habits or journal your way toward a heathier diet. Some people prefer physical planners they can write in and update manually while others find a digital version in a smart device is more convenient.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (father and daughter cooking)
Photos courtesy of Unsplash (dumbbells, meal prep, planner, shoes, skin care products)
Delicious ways to support your immune system
(Family Features) Bolstering your immune system during winter, when coughs and colds seem to take control, is a must for the entire family. Supporting your wellness can start in a simple place – with the foods you eat and drink.
Consider an easy choice for any season like Florida Orange Juice, which can help you and your loved ones get the vitamins and minerals you need all winter long. With 100% of the daily recommended value of vitamin C in every 8-ounce serving along with key nutrients like potassium and magnesium, there’s a reason it’s referred to as the “Original Wellness Drink.”
With no added sugar or artificial flavor, it provides the benefits you need without the additives you don’t. It contains natural sugar from the whole fruit for a delicious solution that’s one of nature’s nutrient-rich foods with vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. Plus, it’s easy to use as a nutritional ingredient in wintertime favorites like this comforting Orange Juice and Coconut Chickpea Soup or to start your day strong with a Superfruit Breakfast Smoothie.
Paired with a healthy lifestyle, 8 ounces of 100% orange juice may help support a healthy immune system as an excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of vitamin D in fortified juices. Vitamin C is commonly associated with helping maintain and strengthen healthy immune systems by protecting cells and promoting the production and function of immune cells. Meanwhile, vitamin D also plays an important role in regulating immune response by helping immune cells fight off bacteria and viruses.
“Safeguarding your health against the spread of illness is important year-round, especially during colder months when reports of cold and flu increase,” said Dr. Rosa Walsh, director of scientific research at the Florida Department of Citrus. “A key step in supporting your immune system is maintaining a well-balanced diet that is high in essential nutrients. Incorporating an 8-ounce glass of 100% orange juice can help you meet the recommended daily value of vitamin C and support your hydration.”
Beneficial plant compounds, like those in Florida Orange Juice, along with flavonoids and colorful carotenoids work to support the immune system by fighting inflammation and helping cells communicate, which can help strengthen immune responses when encountering infections.
Additionally, 100% orange juice is a source of phytonutrients like hesperidin, which has been shown in clinical studies to have antioxidant-like properties, heart health benefits and may help reduce inflammation. Hesperidin has also been linked with benefits related to cognitive function, immune system function and bone health.
Orange Juice and Coconut Chickpea Soup
Servings: 8
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 1/2 cups diced carrots
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 3 cloves garlic, finely grated
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1 quart vegetable broth
- 1 can (14 ounces) light coconut milk
- 1 can (14 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup Florida Orange juice
- chopped cilantro (optional)
- In medium saucepan over medium high, heat olive oil until it shimmers.
- Add onions, bell pepper, carrots and salt; cook until onions are translucent, 5-7 minutes.
- Add garlic and cardamom; cook 1-2 minutes, or until garlic is fragrant. Do not brown.
- Add vegetable broth, coconut milk and chickpeas; bring to simmer.
- Decrease heat to low and cook until carrots are tender, about 10 minutes.
- Add orange juice, remove from heat and stir. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.
- Serve garnished with cilantro, if desired.
Superfruit Breakfast Smoothie
Servings: 2
- 8 ounces Florida Orange Juice
- 4 ounces dark sweet cherries
- 2 ounces pomegranate juice
- In blender, puree orange juice, cherries and pomegranate juice then serve.
