Severe weather class Jan. 16

The 2024 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service Office staff in Fort Worth will be conducting a free severe weather education class from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Montague County Annex.

Officially known as the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training Class, the program will be conducted in partnership with Montague County Emergency Management. There is no cost to attend this class, no pre-registration is required, and you do not have to be a resident of Montague County to attend.

This class is for established storm spotters and/or anyone who is interested in learning more about severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. The class will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program also will explore thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information to the NWS Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials.