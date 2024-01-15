COUNTY LIFE
Severe weather class Jan. 16
The 2024 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service Office staff in Fort Worth will be conducting a free severe weather education class from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Montague County Annex.
Officially known as the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training Class, the program will be conducted in partnership with Montague County Emergency Management. There is no cost to attend this class, no pre-registration is required, and you do not have to be a resident of Montague County to attend.
This class is for established storm spotters and/or anyone who is interested in learning more about severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. The class will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program also will explore thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information to the NWS Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials.
COUNTY LIFE
Area gearing up for first 2024 arctic winter blast
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth all of north and central Texas will experience hazardous cold early next week.
Many areas may drop to below 10 degrees Sunday or Monday night. Officials said there is “medium-high confidence” that areas along and north of I-20 stay below freezing all day Monday. They encourage people to remember the four Ps: Check people at risk, pets, plants and pipes.
Kirk Higgins, City of Bowie emergency management coordinator, said he and other local officials, have been having daily weather alert meetings with state emergency management and the weather service to review what is forecast and to make preparations.
While it was expected to be very cold Friday and Saturday with possible early morning precipitation Saturday, Higgins said the arctic frigid temperatures are expected to hit hard Sunday and Monday, continuing into the week.
COUNTY LIFE
All Together Show becomes special event for youth fair
The All Together Show has become a special part of the Montague County Youth Fair as special needs youth are invited to walk in the show ring with an animal and a helper. (Top) This year’s participants were: Jason Johnston, Reagan Lindsay, Jolene Walser, Kason Caplinger, Toby Hill, Hannah Gregg, Georgia Pope, Judd Pledger, Jansen Spruill, Paisley Weaver, Toby Weatherread and Michael Cagle. Not pictured Jaydan Mancilla and Jagg Black. See more photos in your weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Winner’s Circle features grand, reserve champions
See all the grand and reserve champions in The Bowie News Winner’s Circle in today’s edition of The Bowie News. More than 310 youngsters from across Montague County competed in the 2024 Montague County Youth Fair working hard to win that blue ribbon. See lots more photos in today’s edition.
