Area gearing up for first 2024 arctic winter blast

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth all of north and central Texas will experience hazardous cold early next week.

Many areas may drop to below 10 degrees Sunday or Monday night. Officials said there is “medium-high confidence” that areas along and north of I-20 stay below freezing all day Monday. They encourage people to remember the four Ps: Check people at risk, pets, plants and pipes.

Kirk Higgins, City of Bowie emergency management coordinator, said he and other local officials, have been having daily weather alert meetings with state emergency management and the weather service to review what is forecast and to make preparations.

While it was expected to be very cold Friday and Saturday with possible early morning precipitation Saturday, Higgins said the arctic frigid temperatures are expected to hit hard Sunday and Monday, continuing into the week.

