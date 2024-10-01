Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Winner’s Circle features grand, reserve champions

Published

4 hours ago

on

See all the grand and reserve champions in The Bowie News Winner’s Circle in today’s edition of The Bowie News. More than 310 youngsters from across Montague County competed in the 2024 Montague County Youth Fair working hard to win that blue ribbon. See lots more photos in today’s edition.

COUNTY LIFE

Nocona cheer squad places 14th at UIL contest

Published

5 hours ago

on

01/10/2024

By

Nocona High School’s cheerleading squad participated in the University Interscholastic League cheer competition last week in Fort Worth and placed 14th in the state.
Recognized under the UIL spirit umbrella each school competes in their UIL classification. Sponsor Rebecca Wilson said there were 72 teams in the 2A division and it began with a qualifying round with the top 20 advancing to the finals.
In the qualifying round the teams are judged on a band chant, a cheer that includes crowd involvement and a fight song explained Wilson. The final had the same criteria but added a situational chant.
“I am super proud of them. They have worked hard with very little time off,” added Wilson.

The Nocona High cheerleaders celebrated after learning they made the finals at the UIL state contest. (Courtesy photos)
COUNTY LIFE

Montague County youth bring it for Leadership Day, youth fair contests

Published

4 days ago

on

01/06/2024

By

The Montague County Youth Fair wraps up on Saturday. The schedule of activities will be as follows:
8 a.m. – Swine show, ag. center in Nocona
5:30 p.m. – Clover Kids Parade, ag. center. Drop off home ec projects for silent auction.
6 p.m. – Silent auction of home economics projects, closes at 9 p.m.
6:30 p.m. – Premium sale. Pledge sheets will be available in the sale barn.

Top photo – Home Economics division blue ribbon winners. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Bryce DeMore, Montague 4-H, prepares his burgers to hit the grill in the barbecue contest during Leadership Day events Wednesday. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Concentrating in the beef skill-a-thon during Leadership Day. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Poultry judging for roosters on Thursday. See more photos in your weekend Bowie News and see the Winner’s Circle section in the mid-week Bowie News. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE

Hearing loss doesn’t slow down Lady Indian Reagan Phipps

Published

4 days ago

on

01/06/2024

By

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Reagan Phipps is the typical 16-year-old teenage girl. She giggles, hangs out with girlfriends, plays sports and loves Taylor Swift; however, she also has
a challenge in her young life, significant hearing loss that requires wearing hearing aids to properly hear.
The Nocona High School junior is the daughter of Rocky and Traci Phipps. She has a little brother, Lincoln, who is an eighth grader.
Phipps is an active student athlete running
cross country where the team has gone to state the last two years, and plays basketball and softball. Her other school activities include National Honor Society, PALs and yearbook.
Her hearing loss may be hereditary as her mother has an implant to assist with her hearing loss that began several years ago. Her great aunt also had hearing issues.
“My hearing has always been ify, but the last four-five years it has gotten much worse. My mom’s loss came on after she was pregnant the second time,” she said.
For Phipps it was a gradual loss and she would wonder why everyone was being so quiet or why they were mumbling. She recalls not being able to hear well in cars due to the engine noise and people needed to look at her when they were talking.
“I wasn’t scared, but I told my mom and she said I may have what she has and I needed to
get tested before it became a problem,” Phipps explains.
During the past four years or so her hearing has gotten worse especially in cars and in restaurants where there is background noise. As for the high school gym filled to the rafters for basketball, she can’t hear at all.
It is hard for her to hear school announcements and answering a phone is difficult because having the hearing aids close to the phone can create noise like a speaker and microphone being too close together. The phone issue can be problematic since she works at a restaurant.
In Christmas 2022 Phipps was able to obtain hearing aids when they went to being sold over county making it more convenient and less expensive for her family.

Read the full feature in your weekend Bowie News.

Top photo – Lady Indian Reagan Phipps is a real go-getter on the court and she does not let her hearing loss slow her down a bit. (Photo by Jordan Neal)

Reagan Phipps is a pitcher for the Lady Indians softball team. (Photo by Jordan Neal)
