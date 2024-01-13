COUNTY LIFE
All Together Show becomes special event for youth fair
The All Together Show has become a special part of the Montague County Youth Fair as special needs youth are invited to walk in the show ring with an animal and a helper. (Top) This year’s participants were: Jason Johnston, Reagan Lindsay, Jolene Walser, Kason Caplinger, Toby Hill, Hannah Gregg, Georgia Pope, Judd Pledger, Jansen Spruill, Paisley Weaver, Toby Weatherread and Michael Cagle. Not pictured Jaydan Mancilla and Jagg Black. See more photos in your weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Area gearing up for first 2024 arctic winter blast
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth all of north and central Texas will experience hazardous cold early next week.
Many areas may drop to below 10 degrees Sunday or Monday night. Officials said there is “medium-high confidence” that areas along and north of I-20 stay below freezing all day Monday. They encourage people to remember the four Ps: Check people at risk, pets, plants and pipes.
Kirk Higgins, City of Bowie emergency management coordinator, said he and other local officials, have been having daily weather alert meetings with state emergency management and the weather service to review what is forecast and to make preparations.
While it was expected to be very cold Friday and Saturday with possible early morning precipitation Saturday, Higgins said the arctic frigid temperatures are expected to hit hard Sunday and Monday, continuing into the week.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Winner’s Circle features grand, reserve champions
See all the grand and reserve champions in The Bowie News Winner’s Circle in today’s edition of The Bowie News. More than 310 youngsters from across Montague County competed in the 2024 Montague County Youth Fair working hard to win that blue ribbon. See lots more photos in today’s edition.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona cheer squad places 14th at UIL contest
Nocona High School’s cheerleading squad participated in the University Interscholastic League cheer competition last week in Fort Worth and placed 14th in the state.
Recognized under the UIL spirit umbrella each school competes in their UIL classification. Sponsor Rebecca Wilson said there were 72 teams in the 2A division and it began with a qualifying round with the top 20 advancing to the finals.
In the qualifying round the teams are judged on a band chant, a cheer that includes crowd involvement and a fight song explained Wilson. The final had the same criteria but added a situational chant.
“I am super proud of them. They have worked hard with very little time off,” added Wilson.
