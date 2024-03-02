Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians won another close game against Seymour on Tuesday night on the road.

The Indians won 36-34, which was their second low-scoring win against the Panthers this season.

Nocona came into the game 5-0 after the first round of district, but knew Tuesday was important. Seymour was the closest game of the first round and the Indians had barely won 29-28 at home.

Nocona also was missing a senior starter as Johnny Stone was missing his final game from suspension after his on-court altercation back against Olney meant he missed three games.

The Panthers only loss in the first round of district was against the Indians. With the home crowd on its side, Seymour was hoping to even the score.

Nocona fell behind early thanks to foul issues as Seymour led 12-10 after the first quarter. The second quarter was the most low-scoring of the game as the Indians scored only one basket and the Panthers made only three.

Seymour again outscored Nocona, this time 7-4, to increase its lead to 19-14 heading into halftime.

The Indians made some adjustments at halftime and came out in the third quarter and almost equaled their first half total. Leading scorers Brady McCasland and Javier Gaytan each scored six points and combined for 12 of the team’s 13 points.

With Nocona still playing good defense, the Indians took the lead 27-25 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians scored just enough in the final period to hold on. Seymour only got points from one player who scored eight of the team’s nine points, but again fell one basket short in the end.

Nocona won 36-34.

Forestburg vs Gold-Burg

The Forestburg Longhorns were able to stay in second place with a win at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.

The Longhorns won 39-32 on the road, coming from behind in the second half against the Bears.

Forestburg came into the game with a 5-3 record in district and a recent win against Midway. For Gold-Burg, the Bears had a 3-4 district record and was coming off a tough loss against Saint Jo.

The first game was close as the Longhorns won only 61-58 so the second game was also expected to be competitive.

Gold-Burg came out hot from 3-point range and built a 15-7 after the first quarter.

Even with the second quarter being more competitive, the Bears were still in control up 27-18 at halftime.

Some defensive adjustments from Forestburg tightened the screws and upped the pressure against Gold-Burg. Even when the Bears were able to find good shots in the second half, few went in during the final two quarters as Gold-Burg scored only five points.

This left the door open for the Longhorns, who cut the lead to 30-26 heading into the final period, before outscoring the Bears 13-2 in the fourth quarter to win the game 39-32.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won their second district game at home on Tuesday night against Midway.

The Bulldogs won 62-47 against the Falcons.

Prairie Valley came into the game with a disappointing 1-7 district record.

Though the young Bulldogs have had at least spouts of competitive play in every district game, wins were tough to come by this season.

Prairie Valley lost the first game between the teams 50-33 and were hoping to play better.

It was a high scoring first half as both teams scored in double-figures in each quarter. It was the Bulldogs who lead in both quarters, outscoring the Falcons 17-13 and 20-12. Prairie Valley led 37-25.

The pace slowed down in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs built on their lead a little by outscoring Midway 10-6.

The pace picked back up in the final period and while the Falcons finally outscored Prairie Valley, it was only by one point 16-15 as the Bulldogs coasted to an easy win.

Prairie Valley won 62-47.

Missing scores

Saint Jo had a bye-game on Tuesday night.

The Slidell coach did not answer his email about Tuesday’s game against Slidell.

