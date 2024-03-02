SPORTS
Lady Rabbits win first district game at Henrietta
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their first district game of the season in a thriller at Henrietta on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rabbits just held on to win 46-44, barely surviving a furious late run by the Lady Cats in the final four minutes.
Bowie came into the game 0-9 in district play, having lost its leading scorer Ziba Robbins to a foot injury right before district started.
The Lady Rabbits have had struggles scoring consistently in games since then, not always sure where or who the points would come from game to game.
Henrietta came into the game with a 3-6 district record and had beaten Bowie the first time around 35-27.
Robbins returned for the first time the previous game, but was limited by caution and general rustiness. The gloves were off on Tuesday night.
Bowie got out to a scorching good start, up 10-1 midway through the first quarter. The Lady Rabbits were up 15-8 heading into the second quarter, feasting against the Lady Cats zone defense as they made four 3-pointers, each by different player.
After a couple of quick 3-pointers from Robbins to start the second quarter, Henrietta changed its defense to a box-and-one, shadowing her while playing zone.
It initially worked as Bowie was only able to score three more points in the quarter as the Lady Cats battled back to cut the lead to 24-20 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Rabbits did a good job getting control back. Bowie was able to get to the free throw line a lot, though the team did not make Henrietta pay as much as it could have going 3-10.
Still, the Lady Rabbits spread the scoring out, overloading one side of the floor to have a numbers advantage against the box-and-one look Henrietta was doing and finding more success.
Bowie also employed a light full-court press on defense to wear on the Lady Cats ball handlers.
The Lady Rabbits led 36-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
Halfway through the final period, Bowie was up 41-31 and looked like it had the game in hand. The Lady Cats got into desperation mode, upping the defensive pressure and playing harder.
Henrietta had cut the lead down to 41-39 with 1:55 to play on some tough baskets as momentum was building.
Following a made free throw from the Lady Rabbits, the Lady Cats cut the lead to one point 42-41 following an offensive put back with 1:14 left.
Bowie went ahead by three points when Hanna Bell scored following a steal in the back court. Henrietta then pulled up for a game-tying 3-pointer that went in with 33 seconds left.
With the score tied and the Lady Rabbits lead now gone, the home crowd was roaring as they seemed to sense the momentum would eventually put Henrietta ahead.
The Lady Cats were a bit overzealous with their pressure and fouled Robbins in the backcourt going for a steal with 24 seconds left.
She made both clutch free throws to put Bowie ahead 46-44.
Henrietta’s first driving layup was blocked, but the ball was stolen out of the Lady Rabbits players hands seconds later and another shot was blocked out of bounds underneath the basket. After an inbound pass to a player fell down, a desperate left-handed push shot was air-balled by a Lady Cat player.
Bowie had the ball underneath its own basket with four seconds left.
The pass inbounds was intercepted around half court and Henrietta threw up a desperate prayer of a shot that was not close at the buzzer.
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians laid the smack down on the road at Seymour on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians won 76-35 against the Lady Panthers as they continue to dominate district play.
Nocona came into the game still undefeated and ranked in the top 10 in the state in 2A. Seymour was firmly in third place with a 5-2 district record, the only losses against the top two seeds.
The Lady Indians showed right away how far the gap is between them and the third best team in district as they got up 28-8.
Nocona then took a step back as the defensive press was called off due to sportsmanship, but it took a toll on the team’s urgency and energy. The Lady Panthers actually outscored the Lady Indians 10-9 in the second quarter.
To make up for it, Nocona came out with some extra fire in the third quarter despite still having a firm lead it was not likely to give up. The Lady Indians ended the game scoring more than double what Seymour did in each quarter as they won 76-35.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles won on Tuesday against Slidell in a game with a lot of meaning as well being a big win.
The Lady Eagles won in the finals seconds as Callie Martin scored a basket with four seconds left to give Bellevue the 53-51 win.
Bellevue has a lot of recent history with the Lady Greyhounds, trying to wrestle the their almost decade long chock hold on the district title in the Lady Eagles best years. With Slidell moving up to 2A after this year, it was the last district game between the teams.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their first district game of the season with a big win against Midway on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won 33-26 against the Lady Falcons as they put it all together from start to finish.
Prairie Valley’s lack of depth has been its main weakness so keeping the score low-scoring was its best bet to get a win.
The Lady Bulldogs started the game off well, going up 15-4 after the first quarter. With energy levels needing to be conserved, the pace had to come down without the defense suffering too much.
Thankfully, Prairie Valley was only outscored by a basket in a low-scoring second quarter 6-4 as the Lady Bulldogs led 19-10 at halftime.
Prairie Valley’s offense continued to suffer in the third quarter, but thankfully its defense was able to preserve the lead. The Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Bulldogs 6-3 to cut the lead to 22-16 heading into the final period.
Prairie Valley’s offense caught on down the home stretch, scoring 11 points, to win with little drama 33-26.
Missing scores
The Saint Jo coach did not respond to his email about the team’s non-district game on Tuesday night.
Gold-Burg’s season was canceled due to having too few players to compete. Forestburg was originally scheduled to play the Lady Bears.
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians won another close game against Seymour on Tuesday night on the road.
The Indians won 36-34, which was their second low-scoring win against the Panthers this season.
Nocona came into the game 5-0 after the first round of district, but knew Tuesday was important. Seymour was the closest game of the first round and the Indians had barely won 29-28 at home.
Nocona also was missing a senior starter as Johnny Stone was missing his final game from suspension after his on-court altercation back against Olney meant he missed three games.
The Panthers only loss in the first round of district was against the Indians. With the home crowd on its side, Seymour was hoping to even the score.
Nocona fell behind early thanks to foul issues as Seymour led 12-10 after the first quarter. The second quarter was the most low-scoring of the game as the Indians scored only one basket and the Panthers made only three.
Seymour again outscored Nocona, this time 7-4, to increase its lead to 19-14 heading into halftime.
The Indians made some adjustments at halftime and came out in the third quarter and almost equaled their first half total. Leading scorers Brady McCasland and Javier Gaytan each scored six points and combined for 12 of the team’s 13 points.
With Nocona still playing good defense, the Indians took the lead 27-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians scored just enough in the final period to hold on. Seymour only got points from one player who scored eight of the team’s nine points, but again fell one basket short in the end.
Nocona won 36-34.
Forestburg vs Gold-Burg
The Forestburg Longhorns were able to stay in second place with a win at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.
The Longhorns won 39-32 on the road, coming from behind in the second half against the Bears.
Forestburg came into the game with a 5-3 record in district and a recent win against Midway. For Gold-Burg, the Bears had a 3-4 district record and was coming off a tough loss against Saint Jo.
The first game was close as the Longhorns won only 61-58 so the second game was also expected to be competitive.
Gold-Burg came out hot from 3-point range and built a 15-7 after the first quarter.
Even with the second quarter being more competitive, the Bears were still in control up 27-18 at halftime.
Some defensive adjustments from Forestburg tightened the screws and upped the pressure against Gold-Burg. Even when the Bears were able to find good shots in the second half, few went in during the final two quarters as Gold-Burg scored only five points.
This left the door open for the Longhorns, who cut the lead to 30-26 heading into the final period, before outscoring the Bears 13-2 in the fourth quarter to win the game 39-32.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won their second district game at home on Tuesday night against Midway.
The Bulldogs won 62-47 against the Falcons.
Prairie Valley came into the game with a disappointing 1-7 district record.
Though the young Bulldogs have had at least spouts of competitive play in every district game, wins were tough to come by this season.
Prairie Valley lost the first game between the teams 50-33 and were hoping to play better.
It was a high scoring first half as both teams scored in double-figures in each quarter. It was the Bulldogs who lead in both quarters, outscoring the Falcons 17-13 and 20-12. Prairie Valley led 37-25.
The pace slowed down in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs built on their lead a little by outscoring Midway 10-6.
The pace picked back up in the final period and while the Falcons finally outscored Prairie Valley, it was only by one point 16-15 as the Bulldogs coasted to an easy win.
Prairie Valley won 62-47.
Missing scores
Saint Jo had a bye-game on Tuesday night.
The Slidell coach did not answer his email about Tuesday’s game against Slidell.
Jackrabbits win close game at Henrietta
The Bowie Jackrabbits won a close game down the stretch at Henrietta on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won 62-55 in a game that was close from beginning to end.
Bowie was sitting at a 4-4 district record and had a three-game losing streak. Most importantly, the Jackrabbits had lost games to Iowa Park and Jacksboro, two teams they had beaten the first time around and who they had to hold off to earn the district’s final playoff spot.
The Bearcats were 0-8 in district and Bowie had beaten them at home in the first round of district by 10 points. Still, the Jackrabbits knew it could not have a letdown.
Henrietta was looking of the upset up 6-2 early and 14-10 after the first quarter. The Bearcats were giving Bowie a lot of defensive looks, from man-to-man, zone, full-court press, to diamond-and-one where they tried to deny the Jackrabbits top scorer Andrew Sandhoff.
Both teams were having great success crashing the offensive glass and getting second and third chances at the basket.
Bowie started the second quarter getting its first lead as Rayder Mann made back-to-back 3-pointers. Henrietta then went on a 9-0 run to go up 23-16, but the Jackrabbits came back to tie it up at 23-23 just two minutes later.
The Bearcats closed the first half with back-to-back 3-pointers to go up 29-25 at halftime.
Bowie coaches put 112 on the board during halftime and asked the team what it represented. After no one knew, they said it was the amount of minutes left in the team’s season if the Jackrabbits lost the game.
Initially the motivation tactic did not work as Henrietta came out and extended its lead to 35-27 within the first two minutes.
Bowie answered as it started to find opportunities to push the ball after defensive stops. It only took two minutes for the Jackrabbits to get the lead 36-35.
Bowie eventually extended its lead all the way to 45-38 before the Bearcats came back to cut the lead to one basket 45-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
Henrietta came out in a tough full-court press that seemed to initially give the Jackrabbits trouble.
The Bearcats were getting good shots around the baskets and drawing free throws while Bowie’s good looks were tougher to find.
Henrietta went on a 10-1 run in the first four minutes as it got the lead back and led 52-46.
After the Jackrabbits scored a basket, Sandhoff found enough room to launch back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Bowie back the lead 54-52 with 2:15 left.
The Bearcats quickly drew free throws and had a chance to tie the game up, but only made one to cut it to 54-53.
The Jackrabbits upped their lead thanks to defense as Mann stole the ball in the backcourt and scored on a layup. Quickly afterwards, Sandhoff poked the ball away and Tucker Jones scored in transition.
Bowie’s lead was up to 58-53. After getting a stop on defense and running the clock down, Mann then finished at the rim while getting fouled to ice the game with 39 seconds left.
The Bearcats only made two more free throws and Mann made one more free throw in the closing seconds to win secure the win 62-55.
