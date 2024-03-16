SPORTS
Bowie baseball falls in district opener
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their two opening games of district play earlier this week.
The Jackrabbits lost 5-1 against Jacksboro at home on Monday and 7-3 at Iowa Park on Tuesday.
Bowie was coming into the game with a lot of winning momentum from its recent tournament play. It was put to the test as every district game against Jacksboro has been a battle in recent seasons.
The Jackrabbits started Edmond De Leon on the mound and the Tigers got to him early with their base running, small ball ways.
The leadoff hitter used his speed to outrun a big bouncing hit to the pitcher for a single. The base runner then stole second base. A dropped third strike for out one then allowed the runner to advance to third base.
The next Jacksboro batter then grounded out to the shortstop, but it was enough to get the runner on third base to come home and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
It looked like Jacksboro was going to add more a fielding error and a single got two more runners on base, but DeLeon induced a fly out to left field for out three.
Bowie bats struggled to get anything going early in the game and while the defense committed one error and later allowed one single, De Leon and team settled down to shut down the Tigers’ offense for the next four innings.
The Jackrabbit bats finally got on base in the fifth inning as Seth Mann drew a walk with two outs.
He would successfully steal second base and then Cy Egenbacher followed with a single to put runners at the corners. Unfortunately, the next batter flew out to centerfield for out three.
Jacksboro’s bats then woke up in the sixth inning. A single followed by a double drove in one run. A base hit then drove in another run to make it 3-0 for the Tigers.
In the seventh inning Jacksboro added to its lead. With Rayder Mann coming in to pitch in relief, a hit batter, a triple and a wild pitch allowed two more runs to score for the Tigers.
Bowie was down 5-0 with its last three outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With the backs against the wall, the Jackrabbits offense found some success.
De Leon blasted a ball to third base that induced an error to get a runner on base with one out. Andrew Sandhoff came in to run the bases and stole second base. Seth Mann then hit a ball to the shortstop and beat the throw as Bowie had runners at the corners.
Egenbacher then hit a groundball to the shortstop who committed an error and allowed a run to come in for Bowie. Rayder Mann then hit a single to load the bases up with one out.
Unfortunately, the next batter grounded out to the third basemen, who stepped on third base before throwing to first for a game ending double-play. Jacksboro won 5-1.
De Leon pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits while he struck out four batters. The defense committed two errors.
Bowie had only three hits and drew one walk while taking advantage of three fielding errors from Jacksboro.
Coach Jason McCoy thought his team played well in a game that is always a low scoring, defensive battle against the Tigers.
“Well pitched game by both starting pitchers, they had some incredibly tough at bats so credit to them,” McCoy said. “They started off with an infield hit with a ton of speed and manufactured a run and from there it was a battle. We just couldn’t find barrels all day, but the boys fought till the end.”
Bellevue hosts first baseball game since 1998
The Nocona Indians spoiled Bellevue’s first home opener since 1998 on Tuesday night in what was still a celebration for the Eagles.
The Indians won 21-4 after four innings due to run-rule, but the night belonged to the Bellevue community welcoming back baseball.
The Eagles honored members of the 1964 team before the game, as the team won its bi-district title 60 years previously. Then a member, Gary Johnson, threw out the game’s first pitch.
With the field being worked on since before the beginning of the school year, for it to be playable and in good condition to host a game is an accomplishment in itself.
The same could be said for the Bellevue team, with many of the 12 players not having much baseball experience before this season.
The game itself was not much of a celebration for the Eagles as the bigger 2A Nocona team dominated. The team’s had played the previous week and the Indians had won 20-2 and things went similar on Tuesday.
After Bellevue limited Nocona to only one run in the first inning, the Indians scored 12 runs in the second inning to bust the game open. Nocona had six singles, four doubles, three walks and two hit batters.
The Eagles answered in the same inning. With the bases loaded, Bryce Ramsey hit a ground ball that induced an error that scored a run. Blake Reese then drew a walk to score another run followed by Ryan Jones hitting a single that drove in the team’s third run. River Trail drew a walk to drive in one more run to cut the lead down to 13-4.
Nocona then added six more runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth inning while Bellevue could not get any more runs to come across.
The Indians won 21-4 after four innings due to run-rule.
Nocona’s Walker Murphey led the team with four RBIs while RJ Walker was second with three RBIs. Four different players had two RBIs each for the Indians. As a team they finished with 19 hits while drawing seven walks and three hit batters.
Caden Belcher came in for relief on the mound for Nocona and allowed one hit and no runs while striking out five batters.
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians lost district games against Lindsay and Collinsville this week.
The Lady Knights won 15-5 and the Lady Pirates 16-5.
Against Lindsay on Monday at home, it was not one big inning on defense that allowed the Lady Knights to get a big lead, but a steady stream of runs.
Nocona did not allow any more than three runs in any inning, but Lindsay scored two or more runs in six of the seven innings in the game.
While the Lady Indians had some success on offense, finishing with seven hits and five runs, it was not enough to keep up with the Lady Knights who racked up 15 hits and took advantage of five fielding errors from Nocona.
The Lady Indians were led by Tinley Cable who drove in two runs and finished with two hits. Evelyn Marquez hit a solo home run while the rest of the runs came on the base paths for Nocona.
The Lady Indians played against Collinsville two days later and the game ended after five innings due to run rule. The Lady Pirates scored five runs in the first and third innings and scored four in the fifth inning. Collinsville added one run in both the second and third inning as well.
Nocona’s offense scored two runs in the firth and third innings and one in the fifth inning, but it was not enough to keep the game going due to run-rule.
Marquez led the team with two RBIs while Skye Kirby and Avery Crutsinger drove in one run each.
With the team finishing with only three hits and only one free base, the team really took advantage of the three fielding errors from Collinsville along with the timely hits to score as many runs as it did.
Unfortunately for Nocona, the defense gave up 16 hits and the team committed six errors in the field.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a tough week playing against 2A schools in their district.
The Lady Panthers lost 15-0 against Tioga and 13-7 against Muenster’s JV squad.
Most of the damage the Lady Bulldogs did against Saint Jo happened in the first inning.
Tioga scored 11 runs and only added two runs in both the third and fourth innings to end the game early due to run-rule against Saint Jo.
The Lady Panthers finished with three hits and drew two walks, but could not get runners home in the game as the Lady Bulldogs had no fielding errors.
Saint Jo’s defense gave up 11 hits, nine walks and committed seven fielding errors, though the team responded well after the rough start to the game.
The second game against the Lady Hornets was more competitive and lasted all seven innings. The Lady Panthers did not give up one horrific inning, but Muenster did score at least one run in every inning but one during the game.
Saint Jo had more success offensively, scoring runs in four innings, but just could not keep up with the Lady Hornets offense.
Jordyn O’Neal led the team with two RBIs and had a home run. Krista Reeves, Payzlie Cervantes, Taylor Patrick and Aubrey Morman each drove in one run, with Reeves being a solo home run.
The team finished with 11 hits, but struck out 12 times and got no free bases with walks.
Defensively the team gave up 12 hits and 12 walks while cutting the fielding errors down to three.
Lady Rabbits lose to Jacksboro, Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team lost district games against Jacksboro and Iowa Park earlier in the week.
The Lady Rabbits lost 20-2 against the Lady Tigers and 15-2 against the Lady Hawks.
Against Jacksboro, Bowie knew it was going to be tough against historically one of the best teams in the district.
The Lady Rabbits started the game well, limiting the Lady Tigers to one run in the first inning on defense. Bowie then responded with its bats.
Chloe Kinney led off with a single and Victoria Cox hit a fly ball that induced an error that put runners at the corners. Two batters later, Imala Walker came up and hit a single to right field that drove in Kinney to tie the game up at 1-1.
Jacksboro then had a big offensive inning in the second, scoring seven runs on three singles, two triples and two fielding errors to go up 8-1.
The Lady Tigers added three more runs in the third inning with three singles and a double to go up 11-1.
Bowie got on the board in the same inning as Serenity Klump drove in a run with a single to cut the lead to 11-2.
Jacksboro tacked on four runs in the fourth inning with a single, a double and two fielding errors.
In the fifth inning, the Lady Tigers scored five runs with four singles, a triple and two fielding errors.
The game ended due to run-rule after the Lady Rabbits could not get anything going in the bottom of the fifth inning, Jacksboro winning 20-2.
Klump and Walker drove in both runs, which were both scored by Kinney.
Bowie then played the Lady Hawks on the road on Tuesday afternoon. Iowa Park did most of its offensive damage in the second inning.
The Lady Hawks led 1-0 after the first inning, but thanks to six singles, two doubles, two walks and two fielding errors, Iowa Park scored 11 runs to go up 12-0.
Bowie’s defense did a good job go limit the Lady Eagles to only one and two runs the final two innings, but the hole was already big.
The Lady Rabbits offense found some success in the fourth inning. Klump led off drawing a walk. She stole second bases. Walker grounded out, but Klump came in to score.
Laney Oliver then hit a single and Sadie Britt followed by getting hit by a pitch. Sage Gossett then hit a single that drove in Oliver. Cox was later hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Bowie could not bring any more runs home.
After five innings, Iowa Park won 15-2 due to run-rule.
Walker and Gossett led the team with one RBI each.
Bowie’s defense cut down the errors from 10 in the first game to four in the second game.
