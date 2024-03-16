Lady Rabbits lose to Jacksboro, Iowa Park

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians lost district games against Lindsay and Collinsville this week.

The Lady Knights won 15-5 and the Lady Pirates 16-5.

Against Lindsay on Monday at home, it was not one big inning on defense that allowed the Lady Knights to get a big lead, but a steady stream of runs.

Nocona did not allow any more than three runs in any inning, but Lindsay scored two or more runs in six of the seven innings in the game.

While the Lady Indians had some success on offense, finishing with seven hits and five runs, it was not enough to keep up with the Lady Knights who racked up 15 hits and took advantage of five fielding errors from Nocona.

The Lady Indians were led by Tinley Cable who drove in two runs and finished with two hits. Evelyn Marquez hit a solo home run while the rest of the runs came on the base paths for Nocona.

The Lady Indians played against Collinsville two days later and the game ended after five innings due to run rule. The Lady Pirates scored five runs in the first and third innings and scored four in the fifth inning. Collinsville added one run in both the second and third inning as well.

Nocona’s offense scored two runs in the firth and third innings and one in the fifth inning, but it was not enough to keep the game going due to run-rule.

Marquez led the team with two RBIs while Skye Kirby and Avery Crutsinger drove in one run each.

With the team finishing with only three hits and only one free base, the team really took advantage of the three fielding errors from Collinsville along with the timely hits to score as many runs as it did.

Unfortunately for Nocona, the defense gave up 16 hits and the team committed six errors in the field.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a tough week playing against 2A schools in their district.

The Lady Panthers lost 15-0 against Tioga and 13-7 against Muenster’s JV squad.

Most of the damage the Lady Bulldogs did against Saint Jo happened in the first inning.

Tioga scored 11 runs and only added two runs in both the third and fourth innings to end the game early due to run-rule against Saint Jo.

The Lady Panthers finished with three hits and drew two walks, but could not get runners home in the game as the Lady Bulldogs had no fielding errors.

Saint Jo’s defense gave up 11 hits, nine walks and committed seven fielding errors, though the team responded well after the rough start to the game.

The second game against the Lady Hornets was more competitive and lasted all seven innings. The Lady Panthers did not give up one horrific inning, but Muenster did score at least one run in every inning but one during the game.

Saint Jo had more success offensively, scoring runs in four innings, but just could not keep up with the Lady Hornets offense.

Jordyn O’Neal led the team with two RBIs and had a home run. Krista Reeves, Payzlie Cervantes, Taylor Patrick and Aubrey Morman each drove in one run, with Reeves being a solo home run.

The team finished with 11 hits, but struck out 12 times and got no free bases with walks.

Defensively the team gave up 12 hits and 12 walks while cutting the fielding errors down to three.

