Bowie City Council approves buying a transformer

With the opportunity to purchase a slightly used electric transformer at 1/10th of its original price, the Bowie City Council last week approved the purchase and plans to add that third transformer to the city substation.

Jay Evans, head of the city electric department, made his pitch to the council last week reflecting back to his first year preparing a city budget back in May 2006. He was given a directive to put together a five-year plan for purchases and expected projects.

In his notes to the council Evans said the original idea was to add a second substation on the west side of the city, but the idea was pushed back several times and finally came off any future plans. Move to 2017 planning for the city’s future power needs the city staff began to look at the addition of a third transformer to the present station as a less expensive option.

City Manager Bert Cunningham researched and applied for grants, as well as both men talking to engineers about costs and design. Preliminary numbers came in at around $1.6 million for a third transformer, but that was pre-COVID. Today that number has blown up to around $2.6 million with a lead time of two years.

Bowie city officials talked with Brazos Power staff last week about adding a third transformer to the substation. The city uses Brazos power lines to transport power. (Courtesy photo)