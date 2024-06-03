NEWS
Bowie man dies in accident
A 74-year-old man from Bowie was killed in a rollover wreck in Montague County.
According to Texas DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, the wreck happened approximately two miles north of Ringgold on U.S. Highway 81 just after 3 p.m. on March 5.
A 2005 Ford 500 driven by Ronald Dale Williams, 63, Bowie, was traveling north on U.S. 81 when it approached a curve in the road and began driving in the wrong lane, nearly hitting another vehicle.
The driver reportedly over corrected to the right and went into a side skid before going off the roadway. The Ford went through a barbed wire fence, rolled on its left side and landed upright.
The driver was transported to Nocona General Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, according to Sgt. Gutierrez. A passenger in the truck, James Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.
Bowie City Council approves buying a transformer
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
With the opportunity to purchase a slightly used electric transformer at 1/10th of its original price, the Bowie City Council last week approved the purchase and plans to add that third transformer to the city substation.
Jay Evans, head of the city electric department, made his pitch to the council last week reflecting back to his first year preparing a city budget back in May 2006. He was given a directive to put together a five-year plan for purchases and expected projects.
In his notes to the council Evans said the original idea was to add a second substation on the west side of the city, but the idea was pushed back several times and finally came off any future plans. Move to 2017 planning for the city’s future power needs the city staff began to look at the addition of a third transformer to the present station as a less expensive option.
City Manager Bert Cunningham researched and applied for grants, as well as both men talking to engineers about costs and design. Preliminary numbers came in at around $1.6 million for a third transformer, but that was pre-COVID. Today that number has blown up to around $2.6 million with a lead time of two years.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Bowie city officials talked with Brazos Power staff last week about adding a third transformer to the substation. The city uses Brazos power lines to transport power. (Courtesy photo)
Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday; bill to stop it still stalled out
Despite legislative efforts across the nation, Daylight Saving Time returns on March 10 as you “spring forward,” by turning your clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
This annual time change ritual affects millions. The general idea of daylight saving time is to maximize the use of natural daylight, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
The push to stop changing clocks has stalled out in state legislatures and Congress.
It was put before Congress in the last couple of years, when the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.
However, it did not pass in the U.S. House of Representatives and was not signed into law. A 2023 version of the act remained idle in Congress as well.
In Texas House Bill 1442, state representatives last year took a side in the debate. The Austin American Statesman reported the House voted to stay on daylight saving time. The bill was sent to the Senate but remained in a committee as the 88th legislative session adjourned.
Twenty states have passed laws to move to permanent DST as soon as the federal government allows it (Arizona and Hawaii do not participate).
Tourism professionals make a stop in Bowie
Spring activities are so bright we need shades…
Texas Lakes Trail Region member groups took part in the annual Spring Travel Blitz. Departing from Grapevine Convention and Visitor’s Bureau with the first stop of the World’s Largest Bowie Knife as well as a detour downtown to the Bowie Economic Development building meeting with Bowie EDC Executive Director Janis Crawley and Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller. The tour included Wichita Falls Travel Information Center, lunch at Gidget’s Sandwich Shack, Gainesville Travel Information Center, and Denison Travel Information Center. Informing North Central Texas travel counselors of attractions and events. Entities represented included Grapevine CVB, Garland, The Colony, Dallas, Waxahachie, Grand Prairie, Fort Worth, Weatherford and Bowie. Tourism visitors were presented Bowie sunglasses and Bowie knife pins by Roller. This was their second year in a row to make a stop in Bowie.
Courtesy photo
