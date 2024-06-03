Bowie man dies in accident

A 74-year-old man from Bowie was killed in a rollover wreck in Montague County.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, the wreck happened approximately two miles north of Ringgold on U.S. Highway 81 just after 3 p.m. on March 5.

A 2005 Ford 500 driven by Ronald Dale Williams, 63, Bowie, was traveling north on U.S. 81 when it approached a curve in the road and began driving in the wrong lane, nearly hitting another vehicle.

The driver reportedly over corrected to the right and went into a side skid before going off the roadway. The Ford went through a barbed wire fence, rolled on its left side and landed upright.

The driver was transported to Nocona General Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, according to Sgt. Gutierrez. A passenger in the truck, James Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.