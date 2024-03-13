COUNTY LIFE
Bowie going green for St. Patrick’s Sip & Stroll
By Cindy Roller,
Bowie Community Development
With the time change let’s welcome the second annual St. Patty’s Sip & Stroll With Me on March 15 in downtown Bowie. Back by popular demand this quarterly event helps guests see what is new and true to our community. It will be an enjoyable time to dress in green and stroll for springs sales and activities.
With the warming temperatures the participating locations are preparing for the “mini-open house” event again starting at 5 p.m. on March 15 along with added the fun of pop-up vendors. Carriage rides given by the Stark family will be available to enjoy the historic brick streets and evening activities. Sip guests are encouraged to bring their Sip glasses or purchase a new one along with armbands at any participating location involved in the Sip & Stroll for just $15. Funds raised help with beautification projects and promotions.
Read the full story and list of participating merchants in your mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
BCDB executive director completes 3-year training program
Economic and community development representatives from across the nation participated in the Texas Community Development Institute (CDI Texas) March 4-7. Among those completing the three-year program was Bowie Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller.
The four-day course was at Lone Star College-System Office The Woodlands and included over 50 sessions facilitated by more than 30 practitioners on such topics as Community and Economic Development Practice, Developing a Workforce, Community Strategic Visioning and Planning, Community Development Leadership, Tourism Trends, Marketing Your Community, Managing Change, Emergency Planning and Preparedness, Grant Writing and Identifying Stakeholders and Community Assessments.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Commissioners to receive outside audit for 2022-23
Montague County Commissioners will receive the 2022-23 financial audit report when they meet at 9 a.m. on March 11, along with other items in a lengthy agenda.
Michael Edgin, Fleming and Fleming PC, will present the outside audit to the court.
A resolution for a joint election with Forestburg and Bowie Independent School Districts will be presented as they plan for April elections for bond proposals.
The court will pay a bill for Fandel’s AC & Heating for installing a 12.5 ton unit in the jail. It will be paid for from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.
Commissioners will consider an interlocal cooperation contract with the Department of Public Safety for the Failure to Appear program, along with assisting the City of Nocona with a separate paving project through an interlocal agreement.
Other topics on Monday’s agenda include: Precinct one crew to enter John Proctor’s property on Catholic Cemetery Road to clear a fence line and drainage; precinct three crew to enter the Terry Gunter property on West RC Road to clear drainage; preliminary plat lots 1-14 in the Longbranch Meadows Subdivision, 116.08 acres in precinct three; going out for bids on sealed emulsified asphalt and prime oil both on a 200-day contract; bond for Leah Dishman, deputy county treasurer and amend authorized representative for TexPool and accept unanticipated revenue of $626 from the Texas Association of Counties HEBP
COUNTY LIFE
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. March 10
Remember it is time to “Spring Forward” Sunday as Daylight Saving Time begins for most of the nation. Set your clock before you go to bed so you won’t be late on Sunday morning for any activities.
