Bowie going green for St. Patrick’s Sip & Stroll

By Cindy Roller,

Bowie Community Development

With the time change let’s welcome the second annual St. Patty’s Sip & Stroll With Me on March 15 in downtown Bowie. Back by popular demand this quarterly event helps guests see what is new and true to our community. It will be an enjoyable time to dress in green and stroll for springs sales and activities.

With the warming temperatures the participating locations are preparing for the “mini-open house” event again starting at 5 p.m. on March 15 along with added the fun of pop-up vendors. Carriage rides given by the Stark family will be available to enjoy the historic brick streets and evening activities. Sip guests are encouraged to bring their Sip glasses or purchase a new one along with armbands at any participating location involved in the Sip & Stroll for just $15. Funds raised help with beautification projects and promotions.

Read the full story and list of participating merchants in your mid-week Bowie News.