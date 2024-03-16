Stepping out – Jackrabbits launching new drill team

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Girls are invited to step up and be part of the inaugural season of the Bowie High School Steppers Drill Team joining an interest meeting and practices, set for early April just prior to try-outs.

The plans for the new extra-curricular activity were unveiled at the recent Jackrabbit Preview and the idea introduced to the Bowie School Board in Feburary. Principal Joanne Keeler sees the new program as just another opportunity for students to be involved and take pride in being a Jackrabbit.

“It is all about getting kids to come to school. I want to see 100% attendance, but I know that is not possible due to illness or other things. Anytime we can get them to want to come to school and be prideful is good, it is just another reason for them to be there,” explained the principal.

At several of her previous schools there were drill teams. She pointed to the Dyer High Silveradoes and the Denton Phillies.

“Every place had one, and it was combined with Friday night football season activities. It was one more thing kids can get excited about and be proud to be part of the group and showing their skills,” she said. “When I was a kid school was my job, we just need to find a way for them to be proud of what they are doing, then taking that to be good leaders in school for their peers.”

Meet the new Steppers’ coach Lauren Dosch in the weekend Bowie News.