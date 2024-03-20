Chair Affair returning to chamber calendar

We’ll save you a seat. The Bowie Chamber of Commerce presents its annual fundraiser and auction, The Chair Affair Gala, at 7 p.m. on June 14 at the Bowie Community Center (west hall).

You are invited to attend this elegant evening of live entertainment, food, refreshments and unique chair creations donated by local individuals, organizations and surrounding businesses. Those chairs in turn will be put up for auction as folks try to out bid each other for the ones they love.

What is the Chair Affair? Organizers explain the symbolism of a chair represents the chamber of commerce’s commitment to supporting its members.

“The legs of a chair serve as a strong foundation, the seat provides a place for rest and reflection, the back serves as strength to lean on, and the arms extend to welcome new visitors. We believe our local chamber does the same for our community,” states the event mission.

The auction is an excellent opportunity for businesses to network and allows guests the chance to snag a one-of-a-kind creation. Save the date and call the Bowie Chamber of Commerce for more event information or if you would like to participate by donating a chair, 940-872-1173.