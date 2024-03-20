COUNTY LIFE
St. Paddy’s Day Sip & Stroll a big hit in downtown
COUNTY LIFE
Vera Bell to celebrate her 101st birthday
Vera Bell Lawson will celebrate her 101st birthday with a special party at Edwards Public Library in Henrietta at 4 p.m. on March 21.
Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said county officials joins State Senator Drew Springer in celebrating her birthday at the library located at 210 W. Gilbert. Campbell will present Lawson with a Texas Senate Resolution for her birthday from Springer.
While Lawson resides in Bowie, she was born in Clay County and graduated Bellevue High School in 1940. She married Louis A. Lawson on Feb. 14, 1942. They were married and raised a family of four children, all girls.
After World War II they started their homestead in Vashti, and as the family grew Louis built a house for them in Bowie. The devoted mother and wife worked 20 years as a seamstress at the Howard Wolfe factory in Bowie. She also has been a dedicated community volunteer at her church, Bowie hospital, nursing homes, VFW Ladies Auxiliary and other organizations. Today she still actively volunteers at God’s Table, a food ministry at her church, First Freewill Baptist.
COUNTY LIFE
Chair Affair returning to chamber calendar
We’ll save you a seat. The Bowie Chamber of Commerce presents its annual fundraiser and auction, The Chair Affair Gala, at 7 p.m. on June 14 at the Bowie Community Center (west hall).
You are invited to attend this elegant evening of live entertainment, food, refreshments and unique chair creations donated by local individuals, organizations and surrounding businesses. Those chairs in turn will be put up for auction as folks try to out bid each other for the ones they love.
What is the Chair Affair? Organizers explain the symbolism of a chair represents the chamber of commerce’s commitment to supporting its members.
“The legs of a chair serve as a strong foundation, the seat provides a place for rest and reflection, the back serves as strength to lean on, and the arms extend to welcome new visitors. We believe our local chamber does the same for our community,” states the event mission.
The auction is an excellent opportunity for businesses to network and allows guests the chance to snag a one-of-a-kind creation. Save the date and call the Bowie Chamber of Commerce for more event information or if you would like to participate by donating a chair, 940-872-1173.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Easter Egg hunt March 23
The first community Easter Egg Hunt is planned for 11 a.m. March 23 in Mary Beckham Davis Park in downtown Nocona.
This free event is sponsored by Nocona General Hospital and the Nocona Lions Club. The children will be divided into three age groups: 0-3, pre-K to first and second-fifth grades.
There will be a visit by the Easter Bunny, plus prizes. In the event of rain the hunt will be rescheduled. Bring your own sack or basket.
