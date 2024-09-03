Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. March 10

Montague County Commissioners will receive the 2022-23 financial audit report when they meet at 9 a.m. on March 11, along with other items in a lengthy agenda.

Michael Edgin, Fleming and Fleming PC, will present the outside audit to the court.

A resolution for a joint election with Forestburg and Bowie Independent School Districts will be presented as they plan for April elections for bond proposals.

The court will pay a bill for Fandel’s AC & Heating for installing a 12.5 ton unit in the jail. It will be paid for from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.

Commissioners will consider an interlocal cooperation contract with the Department of Public Safety for the Failure to Appear program, along with assisting the City of Nocona with a separate paving project through an interlocal agreement.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda include: Precinct one crew to enter John Proctor’s property on Catholic Cemetery Road to clear a fence line and drainage; precinct three crew to enter the Terry Gunter property on West RC Road to clear drainage; preliminary plat lots 1-14 in the Longbranch Meadows Subdivision, 116.08 acres in precinct three; going out for bids on sealed emulsified asphalt and prime oil both on a 200-day contract; bond for Leah Dishman, deputy county treasurer and amend authorized representative for TexPool and accept unanticipated revenue of $626 from the Texas Association of Counties HEBP