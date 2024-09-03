COUNTY LIFE
Editorial: Sunshine Week highlights a citizen’s right to know
By BARBARA GREEN
Sunshine Week, March 11-15 coincides with the National Freedom of Information Day, but Sunshine Week is not just for journalists, it is for citizens to be aware that transparency from their governmental entities is right by law.
Sunshine Week was launched as Sunshine Day by the Florida Society of Newspapers Editors in 2002.
It also coincides with the March 16 birthday of James Madison, a Founding Father of America who acted as one of the main architects of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Madison was a driving force behind the Constitutional Convention of 1878 and presented the first version of the Bill of Rights to Congress. He also was the fourth president of the United States.
The Sunshine Week program went nationwide in 2005 with the American Society of News Editors and has been used an opportunity for newspapers to highlight public record laws, their importance to the community and how they need to be constantly strengthened to meet the demands of today’s technology driven world.
Commissioners to receive outside audit for 2022-23
Montague County Commissioners will receive the 2022-23 financial audit report when they meet at 9 a.m. on March 11, along with other items in a lengthy agenda.
Michael Edgin, Fleming and Fleming PC, will present the outside audit to the court.
A resolution for a joint election with Forestburg and Bowie Independent School Districts will be presented as they plan for April elections for bond proposals.
The court will pay a bill for Fandel’s AC & Heating for installing a 12.5 ton unit in the jail. It will be paid for from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.
Commissioners will consider an interlocal cooperation contract with the Department of Public Safety for the Failure to Appear program, along with assisting the City of Nocona with a separate paving project through an interlocal agreement.
Other topics on Monday’s agenda include: Precinct one crew to enter John Proctor’s property on Catholic Cemetery Road to clear a fence line and drainage; precinct three crew to enter the Terry Gunter property on West RC Road to clear drainage; preliminary plat lots 1-14 in the Longbranch Meadows Subdivision, 116.08 acres in precinct three; going out for bids on sealed emulsified asphalt and prime oil both on a 200-day contract; bond for Leah Dishman, deputy county treasurer and amend authorized representative for TexPool and accept unanticipated revenue of $626 from the Texas Association of Counties HEBP
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. March 10
Remember it is time to “Spring Forward” Sunday as Daylight Saving Time begins for most of the nation. Set your clock before you go to bed so you won’t be late on Sunday morning for any activities.
Bowie Boost readies program two with ‘Super Dave Quinn’
“Maximizing your digital brand,” will be the focus for “Super Dave Quinn” who brings the second of four Bowie Business Boost programs on March 19.
Quinn is the managing partner of Day One Experts and a nationally recognized pro at utilizing technology for business branding. He will share your businesses can and should strategically use various social media platforms and how to measure the results.
Towie Business Boost is hosted by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation at the Bowie Community Center. Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. with the program 8-9:30 a.m.
Registration is $49 which includes all four sessions. Register at accelerationbydesign.com/event-details/bowiebusinessboost.
Registration includes this and the last ones on April 16 and May 21. Call the Bowie EDC office at 940-872-4193 for additional information.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
