Girls basketball district honors released
With the basketball season now over for all of the girl’s teams in the area, all-district selections have now been officially released.
The Bowie Lady Rabbits team had seven players earn honorable mention honors. The players were Ziba Robbins, Maycie Metzler, Allie Parr, Emily Cueva, Melenie Cantu, Kayliegh Crow and Ella Richey.
The Nocona Lady Indians won district and were the 2A state runners-up so they had plenty of honors to go around. Skyler Smith and Meg Meekins were the district’s co-most valuable players. Sadie Jacobs was the district’s newcomer of the year.
Reagan Phipps and Avery Crutsinger were named to the first team. Aubree Kleinhans and Jolie Rose were on the second team.
For the area schools in the 1A classification, Saint Jo was the district champion. Taylor Patrick earned the district’s co-MVP honor. Payzlie Cervantes was named the district’s offensive MVP. The coaching staff honors went to them as well.
First team selections for the Lady Panthers were Kyler Dunn and Aubrey Morman. Second team honors went to Maxey Johnson and Jordyn O’Neal.
Forestburg was the district runners-up and got a couple of superlative awards. Brenna Briles was the district’s other co-MVP. Lili Cisneros was named the district’s newcomer of the year. Braylee Briles and Alli Cisneros were named to the district’s second team.
Bellevue squeaked into the playoffs and saw several players earn honors. Cirstin Allen was named the district’s sixth woman of the year, coming off the bench for the Lady Eagles.
Brylie Hager and Brittney Gill were given first team honors. Tristan Shook, Callie Martin and Mary Grace Broussard were named to the second team.
Prairie Valley saw Makaylee Gomez named to the first team. Natalee Young, Kenedy Stone and Linzie Priddy were named to the honorable mention team.
Gold-Burg saw Ollie Gaston, Jimena Garcia and Alyson Rojas given honorable mention honors.
The full results for area teams are in the weekend edition of the Bowie News, including academic all-district and every school's honorable mention selections.
SPORTS
Saint Jo teams struggle to start district
Saint Jo baseball
The Saint Jo Panthers had a rough game at Alvord on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won 21-0, with the game lasting three and half innings due to run rule.
The Panthers knew it would be tough playing a 2A school, but the game started out bad.
Alvord scored 11 runs in the first inning, seven in the second inning and three in the third inning. While the Bulldogs put up 14 hits, Saint Jo gave up seven walks, hit eight batters and the committed five fielding errors.
On offense, the Panthers had two hits with Amzy Barclay and Trent Gaston hitting singles. The team drew three walks and was hit by two pitches to get some base runners, but could not score.
Saint Jo softball
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers let Collinsville get away from them on Tuesday in their district home opener.
The Lady Pirates won 21-6 after six innings due to run-rule, with Collinsville pulling away with 10 runs in the sixth inning.
Saint Jo was hoping its extra practice time following a nice win to open the season would pay off and for most of the game.
Despite playing a 2A team, the Lady Panthers were within range for most of the game.
Collinsville got out front in the first inning with five runs and then added three more in the second to go up 8-0. Saint Jo answered in the same inning with its bats.
Aubrey Morman drove in a run with a single followed by a two RBI triple from Krista Reeves. Reeves would later score on the base paths as Saint Jo cut the Lady Pirates lead in half 8-4.
The third and fourth innings went by with no runs coming across home plate for either team.
Collinsville added three runs in the fifth inning with two RBI singles and wild pitch allowing a runner to score.
With the Lady Pirates up 11-6 entering the sixth inning, Saint Jo then had one of the dreaded innings from hell on defense as it allowed 10 runs.
Down 21-4, the Lady Panthers would need to score eight runs to avoid the game from ending one inning early.
Saint Jo tried. Maxey Johnson and Reagan Wilson had back-to-back RBI doubles to add two runs to the Lady Panthers total. Unfortunately, the run of offensive success ended quickly and the game followed.
Collinsville won 21-6.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona baseball beats Bellevue
Nocona vs Bellevue
The Nocona Indians beat Bellevue at home on Tuesday night.
The Indians won by run-rule after three innings 20-2 against the young Eagles program.
Nocona was trying to knock the rust off as the previous week’s games were canceled due to the girl’s basketball team competing at the state tournament.
Bellevue is just trying to celebrate any positives early in the season with a young and inexperienced roster and program.
The highlight of the game for the Eagles was their brief 1-0 lead in the first inning. Brennan Criswell scored on a passed ball with the bases loaded and two outs.
Nocona then responded with eight runs. The Indians racked up two singles, a double and a triple, drew two walks and took advantage of three fielding errors to go up 8-1 after the first inning was done.
Bellevue scored one more run in the second inning. Connor Ward was trying to steal third base. An error on the throw allowed him to come in and score to cut the lead to 8-2.
Nocona looked like it was about to add more runs in the same inning. Three straight singles loaded the bases up with no outs. Bellevue was able to get an out at home plate, Bryce Ramsey got himself a strikeout and the next batter grounded out to first base and the Eagles got out of the jam.
After the Indians defense allowed no base runners from Bellevue in the third inning, Nocona’s offense then went to end the game. The Indians racked up six singles, one double, five walks, one hit batter and took advantage of two fielding errors to score 12 runs.
Bellevue batted one more time, but could not get anything going and the game ended.
Nocona won 20-2.
Nocona softball
The Nocona Lady Indians had a tough opening district game on Tuesday against Tioga.
The Lady Bulldogs won by run-rule 14-3 after five innings as the Lady Indians tried to get back on track while also initiating new players onto the team.
Nocona had a tournament scheduled the previous week, but the team did not play in it so they could support the girl’s basketball team playing at the state tournament. Also, two starters are coming straight from basketball, so a certain amount of rust was to be expected.
Tioga immediately loaded the bases up to start the game. All of them came into score thanks to a fielding error in the outfield. Two batters later the runner came in to score on a fielder’s choice groundout as the Lady Bulldogs were up 4-0.
Tioga added one more run in the second inning on the basepaths and then two more in the third inning on a hard hit single into the outfield.
Down 7-0, the Lady Indians bats found some success in the third inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Evelyn Marquez came through with a bases clearing triple to cut the lead to 7-3.
Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs got those three runs back in the fourth inning. A groundout to first base scored one run along with a RBIs on a double and single later in the inning made it 10-3.
Tioga then looked to end the game as three RBI singles and one stolen home play scored four runs.
Down 14-3, Nocona needed to score two more runs to prevent the game from being ended early due to run rule. Despite back-to-back singles from Marquez and Avery Crutsinger and with both of them in scoring position, the Lady Indians fell short of getting them home. A strikeout following for out three and the game ended.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie, Nocona golf teams do well at hosted tournaments
Bowie
The Bowie golf teams competed at the home course Twisted Oaks at a tournament on Monday and Tuesday.
The girl’s team finished second while the boys II team finished fourth.
The Lady Rabbits shot 407 overall as a team. Tess Egenbacher led the team with a 92, good enough to finish fifth individually. Teammate Miley Thompson was second with 97 and finished sixth overall.
Emma Read and Reegan Ferguson rounded out the team’s score, shooting 106 and 112. Kendall Fallis shot 114, but her score did not count towards the total.
Emily Cueva competed as an individual medalist and shot 107.
The Jackrabbit team shot 324 overall. Seth Mann was the lowest score as he shot 78 and finished in 8th place individually.
Gavyn Brown shot 79 and finished 10th individually. Trae Seigler and Russell Anderson rounded out the team’s scoring shooting 82 and 84.
The Bowie boy’s I team competed later in the week at a tournament in Gladewater. Results for that tournament will be in the mid-week paper.
Nocona
The Nocona golf teams competed at its home course earlier this week at the Norman Waters Invitational.
The boy’s team finished in third place while the girls had two individuals compete.
The Indians shot 366 as a team and were led by Caden Belcher who shot an 86 while Jake Pribble who an 88. Johnny Stone and Caden Gaston rounded out the scoring as both shot 96. Brady McCasland’s 109 did not count towards the team total.
The boys had three more players compete individually. Cooper Waldrop shot 104, Payton Reed shot 117 and Caden Hammer shot 110.
The Lady Indians two players compete individually. Jessie Howard shot 111 and Alexa Sosa shot 119.
