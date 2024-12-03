April 7, 1964 – March 8, 2024

BELLEVUE – Joni Denise Raley, 59, died March 8, 2024 in Henrietta.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on March 16 at Buffalo Springs Cemetery.

She was born to Mary and Raford Raley in Dallas on April 7, 1964. She was raised in Buffalo Springs and graduated from Bellevue Independent School District in 1984. She was born living on 1/4th of one kidney and she was never expected to live a long life but she proved the doctors wrong. She had been on dialysis for more than 12 years.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; her mother, Mary Musgrove; two brothers, Jeff Raley and Rick Raley; sister, Jerri Raley; one niece; one nephew and several other family members.

She is survived by her siblings, Misti Orton, Bellevue, Alvis Pryor, Bowie and Leah Pryor, Erick, OK; one sister-in-law; stepfather, Ralph Musgrove and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.