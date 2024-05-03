Joyce Faye Cox Bennett

November 5, 1942 – February 26, 2024

BOWIE – Barbara “Carol” Davis, 81, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2024.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie. A funeral service took place at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Carter Lake Road Church of Christ. Burial followed at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.

Carol was born on Nov. 5, 1942 in Bowie to Louis and Mattie (Pirtle) Clayton. She was a resident of Sunset in her childhood and moved to Bowie where she remained for the rest of her life. In 1961, Carol graduated from Bowie High School. Carol married Jerry Bob Davis on Sept. 26, 1963 and the couple were married for 51 years, until his passing on Dec. 4, 2014.

She was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ in Sunset and in Bowie. Carol was a hard worker and spent time working as a seamstress and a substitute teacher. Most of her life she spent serving her family. She was a great mom above all else and never missed a contest or dance recital. Her greatest joy in life was being there for her kids and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bob Davis and parents, Louis Wendell Clayton and Bunetia Clayton.

Carol is survived by her sons, Clay Davis and Chad Davis; daughter, Paige Ward and husband Ricky, all of Bowie; grandchildren, Jennifer Kleinhans, Austin Davis and wife Tori, Jesse Davis, Michael Ward and Jeremy Ward and wife Kelsey; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Louis Clayton and wife Diana, Bowie and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication