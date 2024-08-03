Larry Keith Monroe

May 9, 1946 – March 3, 2024

DECATUR – Joyce Faye Cox Bennett, 77, passed away March 3, 2024 in Plano.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. March 6 at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur. A service will be at 10 a.m. March 7 at First Baptist Church in Alvord with Bro. Bill Cleveland officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Pallbearers are Hayden Bennett, Caleb Bennett, Slate Souther, Austin Souther, Tee Weeks, Rex Hoskins, Randy Hamilton, Kenny Batchelor and Charles Steadham. Honorary pallbearers are Ken Dodson, Dan Harvey and Don Singleton.

Joyce was born May 9, 1946 in Bowie to Hubert Jackson and Odessa (Cornelison) Cox. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1964. She married James Leroy Bennett on March 19, 1966 in Bowie. Together they raised their only child, Jackson Deroy Bennett, who was born May 4, 1970. James, a Decatur police officer, preceded Joyce in death on April 3, 1980, when he was killed in the line of duty.

Joyce was a police dispatcher for many years and then became a hairstylist, working the last 28 years at Patti’s Hair Parlor in Decatur. Joyce enjoyed going to the casino, karaoke and attending every event that her grandsons were involved in.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Bennett; brother, Raymond Cox and brother-in-law, James Parker.

Survivors include her spouse, David Souther, Decatur; son, Deroy Bennett and wife Kristi, Decatur; grandsons, Hayden Bennett, New Castle, OK and Caleb Bennett and fiancée Gracie Isham, Decatur; David’s children, Tommy Souther and wife Angie, Keller and Danny Souther and wife Kellye, Alvord and grandchildren, Sloane Morman and husband Ethan, Haslet, Slate Souther, Denver, CO, Austin Souther, Alvord and Shay Souther, Keller; brother, Gary Cox and wife Nancy, Alvord; sister, Phyllis Simmons and husband Cary, Alvord and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials can be made to Jenny’s Hope, c/o Wise County Christian Counseling Center, 1650 FM 51 South, Ste. 400, Decatur, TX 76234.

