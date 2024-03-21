SPORTS
Nocona Softball Interview
SPORTS
Jackrabbits lose close non-district game to Paradise
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a close non-district game, playing at noon on Friday at home against Paradise.
The Wildcats won 4-3 in a game where they led the entire time with the Jackrabbits nipping at their heels.
Bowie came into the game following two tough losses to open district against Jacksboro and Iowa Park. The Jackrabbits were hoping they could play well, get a win and get back on track with mostly a district schedule ahead of them this season.
Paradise got on the board in the top of the first inning. A leadoff single against starting pitcher Troy Kesey was rescinded when he picked him off for an out during the next at-bat.
A single followed with the next batter. Trying to prevent him from stealing second base resulted in an error that allowed the runner to advance to third base. After a walk, a groundout allowed the runner to come in and score to put the Wildcats up 1-0.
It looked like Kesey was in trouble again in the second inning. The leadoff batter got on base after a dropped third strike. A walk and single loaded the bases up with no outs.
Kesey induced a fly ball into shallow left field that did not bring any runners home for out one. Catcher Tucker Jones then picked off the runner at third base for out two. Finally, a groundball to third base resulted in out three to get out of the jam.
Three fielding errors in the outfield allowed Paradise to score two runs in the third inning to go up 3-0.
Bowie’s bats had no success until the bottom of the fourth inning when Jones led off with a double.
A sacrifice bunt moved him to third base and Rayder Mann drove him as he grounded out to the shortstop. The Jackrabbits cut the lead to 3-1.
The Wildcats got the run back in the fifth inning. With one runner on base and two outs, a single got two runners on base.
They then executed a double-steal. A fielding error at catcher allowed the lead runner to come in and score to put Paradise up 4-1.
Bowie had its most successful offensive inning to follow in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Edmond De Leon led off with a double. Two batters later Seth Mann hit a single to put runners at the corners. Cy Egenbacher followed with a single to right field that drove in one run.
Cooper Hammer then loaded the base with a groundball single down the third base line. Jones then hit a single to right field that drove in one run to cut the lead down to one run.
Unfortunately for Bowie, the next batter then hit into an inning ending double-play. The Jackrabbits trailed 4-3.
Kesey and the defense shut down Paradise in the final two innings, allowing only one base runner to get on with a walk in the seventh inning. Bowie’s bats did not have much more success.
Kesey hit a one out double in the sixth inning to try and start something, but besides eventually reaching third base and being 90 feet away from tying the game, the Jackrabbits could not get him home.
The Wildcats held on to win 4-3.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Too many thoughts about high school mascots
Part of my job in writing stories is doing a little research into opposing team’s mascots.
A peak behind the curtain, when referring to teams, it gets redundant to keep saying the school’s name over and over when referring to them. An easy way I break it up is switching between the school’s mascot and name.
It usually does not take a lot of effort to find any high school’s mascot. I use Max Preps as my first check. Only every now and then does some small private school does not have their mascot listed or I can’t tell from the logo. A school’s website is the next check and usually it’s plastered in the background somewhere on the athletics page.
For girl team’s, I learned to put “Lady” in front of any mascot name. Sometimes it is just that easy to put it front of the mascot name. For some mascots, it is not.
There are two schools in the Wichita Falls area that have the mascot “Bulls” with Graham and Bridgeport always being on the schedule for Bowie and Nocona in almost every sport. (Correction: Graham are the Steers)
Especially around these parts where people know better, I can’t just be lazy and put Lady Bulls. They don’t exist and someone would let me know.
Through further research, I learned Graham girl teams are called “Lady Blues” and at Bridgeport they go by the “Sissies.” Both names are interesting ways to get around this dilemma.
Speaking of things that don’t exist, with Chico being the “Dragons”, their mascot opens up a whole can of worms.
Who’s to say a lady bull doesn’t or can’t exist in fiction or mythology, though a quick Google search doesn’t bring up anything obvious in that realm.
I’ve had that question with Lindsay’s mascot, the “Knights.” While we’ve seen lady knights in medieval fantasy stories for decades, I’m pretty sure during actual days of traditional knights and lords, only men were allowed.
Technically, females have been knighted for more than 100 years, but besides putting “Dame” in their name it’s not like they don armor, swords, shields, etc. like we think of when we see knight.
Still, Lindsay calls its girl teams the Lady Knights so I have as well in print.
The most common form of mascot name in high school sports is an animal.
Of the eight school districts covered in The Bowie News coverage area, only Nocona’s is not some animal, but a type of person (Indian). Bears (Gold-Burg), longhorns (Forestburg) and panthers (Saint Jo), oh my. I want to pet a bulldog (Prairie Valley) and a jackrabbit (Bowie). Bellevue and Montague are both eagles.
A fun scenario every fan who has ever made a sign for a sporting event has been to imagine what would happen if the school’s mascots met for a confrontation.
The ones that are obviously one-sided are usual easy fodder for sign makers.
Some designs of mascots stand out from others, with school colors needing to play on things in unexpected ways or fierce designs for sometimes docile animals.
My favorite one I see sometimes, whenever one of my school’s play at their gym, is Springtown’s “Porcupine” mascot. The thing is so monstrous looking, it reminds me of the legendary Pokemon, Groudon.
Another unique one I remember seeing is the Grandview “Zebras.” Yes, you better believe the school colors are the colors of a zebra. Of course they keep the stripe pattern of a zebra on their uniform and football helmets and it’s only natural they run out of the mouth of the fiercest looking zebra head at games as well.
The only way my mascot knowledge grows is when my team’s play different schools, which is hard to do for some of them unless they make it far in the playoffs to play some teams that are hours drives away they would never play normally.
With the Nocona girl’s basketball team recently making it to the state tournament, a few new schools had mascots that made me do a double-take.
The Frost Polar Bears is the most perfectly named mascot for a school in the state. I know the town was named after Samuel R. Frost and not because it snows there anymore than more than the rest of the state, but you have to lean in on this opportunity and they did.
No other school in Texas could be the polar bears. It just would not work.
Not just that, they had a host of other options to go with that no other school could have gotten away with, but they went with the most apex, coolest predator in the artic climate.
The school colors being blue and white were just the icing on the cake.
It was unfortunate they completely went away from this winter theme at said playoff game when the student section dressed in the always fun “Hawaiian day” theme.
I almost put as much stock in that decision as to why Nocona beat the leis off of them in the game. Embrace what you are Frost.
Another unique mascot encountered came later during the state tournament. The Lady Indians played the Wellington Skyrockets. I’m sorry, what? Named after a firework? The logo looks more like just a rocket. Either way, that is different.
Even if you want to just zero in on the rocket in the name, Wellington is located in the panhandle, 543 miles and more than an eight hour drive from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Further research shows one person who was born, but not raised, in Wellington, John Aaron, did work at NASA as an engineer and is said to have played an important role in the Apollo 12 and 13 missions. Maybe that played a part.
Probably some other thing is the reason which 10 minutes of Google searching did not bring up. I just thought it was unique.
We would love to hear from our readers what school mascot names you have come across and why they stand out. Email me at [email protected] or share it on our Facebook page.
SPORTS
Bowie softball wins at Vernon 14-3
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their first district game on the road at Vernon on Monday.
The Lady Rabbits won 14-3 against the Lady Lions which broke a several game winless streak and gave the team some confidence moving forward.
Bowie struggled in district on defense giving up a big inning that dug itself too big of a hole to hit its way out of against Henrietta, Jacksboro and Iowa Park.
Against Vernon, the Lady Rabbits never let an inning get out of hand and took advantage of the Lady Lions many errors at the plate.
In the first inning, a groundout with two runners on base resulted in an error trying to throw to home plate. Bowie’s Rhyan Carle and Serenity Klump came in to score to give the Lady Rabbits a 2-0.
In the second inning, Bowie got a two out scoring rally going when Payton Holt got on base thanks to a fielding error at shortstop. After a passed ball, Victoria Cox then hit a single into right field. An error allowed the run to come in to score.
Chloe Kinney then hit a triple into left field that drove in Cox to put Bowie up 4-0.
The third inning saw Klump lead off and reach second base thanks to a fielding error. Following a groundout that advanced her to third base, she scored on a passed ball.
Sadie Britt later hit a double. Laney Oliver hit a fly ball to center field that resulted in an error that allowed Britt to score and make it 6-0 for Bowie.
Vernon’s offense got one run back in the third inning. After allowing a single, an error trying to pick off the runner allowed her to reach third base. Later a single brought the runner home for the Lady Lions to make it 6-1.
The Lady Rabbits offense was shut out in the fourth inning, with no hitters getting on base as well. Vernon’s offense built on that momentum and it looked like the game going to be competitive.
The Lady Lions got runners on with a fielding error and a hit batter. A successful bunt brought one run home and a single got another one to come in. Vernon cut the lead down to 6-3 heading into the fifth inning with some momentum on its side.
Bowie got one run back. Klump led off with a single and advanced to second base thanks to an error. Another error trying to pick her off allowed Klump to come in and score to make it 7-3 for the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie’s defense did not allow a hit batter with two outs to evolve into anything as the Lady Rabbits headed into the final two innings.
Bowie’s offense turned up the pressure in the sixth and seventh inning to break the game open.
A fielding error allowed Beau Combs to get on base to lead off the sixth. Cox followed with a single to put runners at the corners.
Carle then hit a groundball to the shortstop that resulted in a fielding error that allowed both runners to come in and score. Klump followed and her fly ball to right field resulted in another error from Vernon that drove in Carle while Klump ended up on third base.
Imala Walker drove in Klump with a single to make it 11-3 for Bowie.
The Lady Lions drew a walk and hit a single to put two runners on base with one out and looking to retaliate. Pitcher Kaylie Kinney caught a line drive hit at her and then tossed the ball to second base before the base runner could get back for an inning ending double-play.
Bowie continued to pour it on in the seventh inning. Combs led off with a single.
After a fielder’s choice out, Chloe Kinney hit a double into left field. An error from the outfield throw allowed the runner to come in and score and Kinney to reach third base.
Carle then followed with a successful bunt down the third base line that allowed Kinney to score and Carle to reach first safely. Klump was then hit by a pitch and a passed ball allowed both base runners to advance to second and third base. Another pitch got away from the catcher and Carle came in to score and make it 14-3 for Bowie.
The defense shut out the Lady Lions in their final at-bats, not allowing any base runners to seal the win.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS11 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint