COUNTY LIFE

Spring home & garden section now available

Published

2 hours ago

on

The first official day of spring arrives this week on March 19. Get some tips on planning the perfect yard to enjoy this spring and summer with the Bowie News Spring Home & Garden section. Find it today’s Bowie News.

Work begins on pickleball court water, electric utilities

Published

4 mins ago

on

03/16/2024

By

Crews from the City of Bowie Electric and Water Department were at work later this week beginning the installation of water lines and lighting at what will be the new pickleball courts located in the green metal shed on the animal section of Second Monday grounds. The courts are being built by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation, and this utility work is part of an in-kind contribution from the city. (courtesy photos)
Stepping out – Jackrabbits launching new drill team

Published

2 hours ago

on

03/16/2024

By

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Girls are invited to step up and be part of the inaugural season of the Bowie High School Steppers Drill Team joining an interest meeting and practices, set for early April just prior to try-outs.
The plans for the new extra-curricular activity were unveiled at the recent Jackrabbit Preview and the idea introduced to the Bowie School Board in Feburary. Principal Joanne Keeler sees the new program as just another opportunity for students to be involved and take pride in being a Jackrabbit.
“It is all about getting kids to come to school. I want to see 100% attendance, but I know that is not possible due to illness or other things. Anytime we can get them to want to come to school and be prideful is good, it is just another reason for them to be there,” explained the principal.
At several of her previous schools there were drill teams. She pointed to the Dyer High Silveradoes and the Denton Phillies.
“Every place had one, and it was combined with Friday night football season activities. It was one more thing kids can get excited about and be proud to be part of the group and showing their skills,” she said. “When I was a kid school was my job, we just need to find a way for them to be proud of what they are doing, then taking that to be good leaders in school for their peers.”

Meet the new Steppers’ coach Lauren Dosch in the weekend Bowie News.

Bowie High Steppers Coach Lauren Dosch was recruiting members and getting information out about the new team at the recent Jackrabbit Preview. (Courtesy)
Bowie going green for St. Patrick’s Sip & Stroll

Published

3 days ago

on

03/13/2024

By

By Cindy Roller,
Bowie Community Development
With the time change let’s welcome the second annual St. Patty’s Sip & Stroll With Me on March 15 in downtown Bowie. Back by popular demand this quarterly event helps guests see what is new and true to our community. It will be an enjoyable time to dress in green and stroll for springs sales and activities.
With the warming temperatures the participating locations are preparing for the “mini-open house” event again starting at 5 p.m. on March 15 along with added the fun of pop-up vendors. Carriage rides given by the Stark family will be available to enjoy the historic brick streets and evening activities. Sip guests are encouraged to bring their Sip glasses or purchase a new one along with armbands at any participating location involved in the Sip & Stroll for just $15. Funds raised help with beautification projects and promotions.

Read the full story and list of participating merchants in your mid-week Bowie News.

