Two children named Heart Heroes; tie makes annual challenge more personal

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

The Bowie community is familiar with the Kid’s Heart Challenge at local schools each year to raise funds for heart research and local PE projects, but this year the program named two “Heart Heroes” from their own student ranks. Youngsters who deal with their heart problems and those consequences daily.

Maevelyn Melton, third grade and Troyce Hale, fourth grade, received red super hero capes in the Heart Challenge opening ceremonies. Unfortunately, the youngsters both had the flu at the time and were unable to attend. They were excited to receive their capes at a later date.

Intermediate Principal Jason Childress said he was immensely proud of all the students who wholeheartedly embraced this program as they learn, help and cultivate vital life-skills along the way. The principal believes having their own students who have dealt with heart problems makes an impression.

February is Heart Disease Awareness Month. At Bowie Intermediate 102 students joined the team during the challenge. There were 17 who completed Finn’s Mission learning the hands-only CPR method and how to spot a stroke fast. As of Feb. 21 the school raised $6,157.63 for the challenge.

This year’s Heart Heroes are happy thriving youngsters, who are called “miracles” by their families due to the health obstacles they have tackled in their very young lives.

Meet these families and read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Pictured: (Left) Moriah Hale and her son Troyce, with Jaime Stirewalt-Melton and her daughter Maevelyn. Both were Heart Heroes at Bowie Intermediate this past month. The kids wear their Heart Challenge red super hero capes. (News photo by Barbara Green)