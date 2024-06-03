COUNTY LIFE
Two children named Heart Heroes; tie makes annual challenge more personal
By BARBARA GREEN
The Bowie community is familiar with the Kid’s Heart Challenge at local schools each year to raise funds for heart research and local PE projects, but this year the program named two “Heart Heroes” from their own student ranks. Youngsters who deal with their heart problems and those consequences daily.
Maevelyn Melton, third grade and Troyce Hale, fourth grade, received red super hero capes in the Heart Challenge opening ceremonies. Unfortunately, the youngsters both had the flu at the time and were unable to attend. They were excited to receive their capes at a later date.
Intermediate Principal Jason Childress said he was immensely proud of all the students who wholeheartedly embraced this program as they learn, help and cultivate vital life-skills along the way. The principal believes having their own students who have dealt with heart problems makes an impression.
February is Heart Disease Awareness Month. At Bowie Intermediate 102 students joined the team during the challenge. There were 17 who completed Finn’s Mission learning the hands-only CPR method and how to spot a stroke fast. As of Feb. 21 the school raised $6,157.63 for the challenge.
This year’s Heart Heroes are happy thriving youngsters, who are called “miracles” by their families due to the health obstacles they have tackled in their very young lives.
Meet these families and read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Pictured: (Left) Moriah Hale and her son Troyce, with Jaime Stirewalt-Melton and her daughter Maevelyn. Both were Heart Heroes at Bowie Intermediate this past month. The kids wear their Heart Challenge red super hero capes. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Donations being collected for panhandle ranchers
Donations are being accepted at Berend Brothers Feed Store for ranchers affected by the wildfires in the panhandle. Donations of square hay bales, feed and large animal medicines are being transported to the area Saturday.
People may donate by dropping off feed and hay or buy through Berend Brothers at 103 W. Clay by Friday. Those with questions can call and ask for Brenda at 940-872-5131.
Below are some other organizations providing assistance to fire victims.
The Amarillo Area Foundation’s Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, which supports local residents and organizations, is accepting donations online or by check.
The Texas Farm Bureau has established a fund to help farmers and ranchers affected by the Panhandle wildfires. Donations are being accepted online and by check. Agricultural producers can apply for assistance through this FSA form.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is establishing supply points in several locations in the region to accept donations of hay, feed and fencing supplies needed to support ranchers and producers affected by the wildfires. Here’s how to donate to specific areas. For general questions about donations or relief efforts call 806-354-5800.
The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster is helping coordinate volunteering in the area. You can get a volunteer interest form at email [email protected] or call 806-378-3004.
For those who are looking for ways to send money for those wildfire victims, AgriLife Extension’s DAR program suggests contacting the following:
- STAR Fund Disaster Assistance through the Texas Department of Agriculture.
- To make donations for people who lost their homes in Hemphill County, go to First Baptist Canadian at http://fbccanadian.org/firehelp/.
- According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, direct monetary donations in Gray County should be sent to: City of Pampa – Attn: Finance, Box 2499, Pampa, Texas 79066-2499, reference 02/27/2024 Fire, or made by phone or in person at FirstBank Southwest-Pampa at 806-669-8007. Reference City of Pampa donation for Smokehouse Creek Fire.
- The Austin Disaster Relief Network, a nonprofit, is taking donations to support its disaster response team.
Verify you are working with a legitimate source before making a donation.
Friends of the Library ready for spring sale
The Friends of the Bowie Public Library will conduct their annual Spring book sale this week starting on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library.
The sale continues 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 8 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 9.
The Friends take pride in offering our community the opportunity to purchase used books at a highly discounted price therefore no book scanning will be allowed.
Proceeds from the book sale help the library provide programming to our community. There will be paperbacks, children’s books, hardbacks, fiction, non-fiction, videos and much more.
