Bowie Boost readies program two with ‘Super Dave Quinn’

“Super Dave Quinn”

“Maximizing your digital brand,” will be the focus for “Super Dave Quinn” who brings the second of four Bowie Business Boost programs on March 19.

Quinn is the managing partner of Day One Experts and a nationally recognized pro at utilizing technology for business branding. He will share your businesses can and should strategically use various social media platforms and how to measure the results.

Towie Business Boost is hosted by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation at the Bowie Community Center. Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. with the program 8-9:30 a.m.

Registration is $49 which includes all four sessions. Register at accelerationbydesign.com/event-details/bowiebusinessboost.

Registration includes this and the last ones on April 16 and May 21. Call the Bowie EDC office at 940-872-4193 for additional information.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.