COUNTY LIFE
BEF board announces $63,000 in local scholarships
Members of the Bowie Education Foundation Board of Directors announced $63,000 in scholarships presented to seven Bowie High School 2024 graduates.
The group completed its interview process as school came to an end and announced the recipients.
Tucker Jones, son of Ben and Mendy Jones, received a four-year $32,000 scholarship at $4,000 a semester. Jones plans to attend Texas A&M University to pursue a career in construction science.
Austin Weber, son of Scott and Diane Weber, received a $16,000 scholarship at $2,000 a semester across four years. He plans to attended Texas Tech University to study pre-medicine with a biology major.
Olivia Gill, daughter of Darrel Gill and Maggie Nichols, received a one-time $5,000 scholarship. She plans on attending McLennan Community College/Baylor University to study psychology.
Four other Bowie graduates received one-time scholarships of $2,500. They are Jaci Frie, daughter of Bob and Misty Blackburn; Elizabeth Harris, daughter of Trevor and Jennifer Harris; Troy Kesey, son of Brent and Toni Kesey and Anna Livsey, daughter of Kim Livsey and the late Jeff Livsey.
The BEF scholarship program was established by the Bowie High School Class of 1935 in 1986. Its board is composed of BHS graduates.
COUNTY LIFE
Amon Carter remains closed
As of Monday, Lake Amon G. Carter and Selma Park remained closed to boating traffic due to high water across the lake.
The lake was closed early Saturday morning as the lake level crested at 924.21 msl. This is 4.21 feet above what is considered full for the lake.
The closure referred to no boating, swimming or camping until the lake level drops back below 922 msl.
On Monday afternoon the lake level was at 923.56 msl dropping only slightly from the 924.21 msl on Saturday. One week ago the lake level was 920.94 msl.
Between May 25 and June 3 Texas Mesonet recorded a total of 3.26 inches of rain for Bowie and 4.38 inches of rain for Nocona.
May rain totals are 5.16 inches for Bowie and 7.54 inches in Nocona.
Lake Nocona is at 88.8% full at 825.66 msl. It is full at 827 msl.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said a dock repair man contacted him about going onto the lake to pick up a dock that had disconnected from its location.
The repairman pulled it back to the property site to avoid it being a hazard in the lake and to make repairs.
The city manager said the only real problem was some people in four-wheel drive vehicles broke into Selma Park and made a big, muddy mess driving around the campground and park.
Pictured: Selma Park during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. (Bowie News file photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Get ready for 350 miles of yard sales
The Red River Valley Tourism Association hosts its popular mega-event the U.S. Hwy. 82/287 Yard Sale on June 7-8 featuring yard sales, garage sales, sidewalk sales, farmer’s markets and flea markets located in or near participating communities covering more than 350 miles of the Highway 82 and Highway 287 corridors and beyond.
In Montague County pick up maps of the sales at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum and Conoco One Stop, both in Nocona, Dairy Queen in Saint Jo, community center in Forestburg and The Bowie News and Second Monday Trade Days, both in Bowie.
Participating towns will have highway sale information and maps throughout their communities. For a list of participating yard sale communities and locations where to get maps visit websiteredrivervalley.info.
COUNTY LIFE
Music in the Park entertains a large crowd
The Pelham Park Amphitheater was filled with musical entertainment Saturday night for the first every Music in the Park event hosted by the Bowie Community Center. The Kaitlen Jewitt Band and Monty Dawson Band both performed as families enjoyed the moderate weather. (Photos by Barbara Green)
