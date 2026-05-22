Texas game wardens say: Leave risk at the ramp this Memorial Day weekend

AUSTIN – With Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start to summer boating season, Texas Game Wardens are preparing for one of the busiest boating weekends of the year and reminding Texans and visitors alike to put safety first before heading out on the water.

In 2025, Texas recorded 178 reportable boating incidents that resulted in 50 fatalities and 77 serious injuries. Eighty-four percent of those who died in boating incidents were not wearing a life jacket. Texas Game Wardens also made 223 Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) arrests last year.

“Memorial Day weekend is when many families get back on the water for the first time this year,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, director of Law Enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Before you leave the dock, take a few minutes to make sure your life jackets are on board, your boat is properly equipped and you have designated a sober operator.”

Texas Game Wardens encourage boaters to keep the following in mind before launching:

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Children younger than 13 are required to wear one while underway.

Never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The operator must wear the lanyard or have the engine cut-off switch fob on their person when operating a boat equipped with one.

Operate at a safe speed and maintain a proper lookout.

Take a boater education course. It is required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993.

Check the weather before heading out and be prepared for changing conditions.

Leave a float plan with someone you trust.

Don’t overload your boat.

“Boating should be fun,” said VanderRoest. “A little planning and some common sense help keep it that way.”

Renting a Boat or Personal Watercraft

If you plan to rent a boat or personal watercraft, choose a licensed vessel livery (a business establishment engaged in renting or hiring out vessels for profit).

By law, vessel liveries must provide all required safety equipment, explain how to operate the vessel, review applicable boating laws and have the operator sign a form acknowledging they received this information. They are also required to carry liability insurance.

Before leaving the dock, renters should make sure the vessel has enough life jackets for everyone on board and that they understand basic operating rules, including those specific to personal watercraft.

Personal Watercraft Safety

Personal watercraft, including jet skis, are subject to special laws in Texas. Operators and passengers must always wear a life jacket, the operator must use the engine cut-off switch, and these vessels may not be operated between sunset and sunrise. Operators must also stay at least 50 feet from other vessels, people and the shore unless traveling at headway speed.

“Whether you’re launching your own boat or renting one for the day, take the time to understand the rules and make safety part of your plan,” said VanderRoest. “If you take safety seriously from the start, you’re far less likely to need help later.”

For more information about boating laws, required equipment and boater education courses, visit the TPWD Boater Education Program at tpwd.texas.gov/boatereducation.