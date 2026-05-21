Gaston wins BEF scholarship

Five Montague County high schools will present their seniors with diplomas during ceremonies on their campuses.

Meet the valedictorian and salutatorian from each school in today’s Bowie News. Also inside the edition find the Graduation Keepsake Section featuring photos of seniors from every county school and Bellevue.

Bowie High School

Graduation for the 2026 class of Jackrabbits will be at 8 p.m. on May 22 at the high school stadium.

Read the full story and meet all these honor graduates in your Thursday Bowie News.