COUNTY LIFE
Gaston wins BEF scholarship
Ollie Gaston is the 2026 winner of the Bowie Education Foundation four-year scholarship.
Gaston is the daughter of Kassidy Gaston and the late Ira Gaston. She will receive a $32,000 scholarship paid out at $4,000 a semester across four years. The recipient plans on pursuing a career in radiology.
First runner-up was Caysen Latham, who receives a $16,000 scholarship ($2,000 a semester across four years). Heidi Siebert is second runner-up receiving $5,000 in a one-time payment scholarship.
Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Graduation Keepsake section 2026 in today’s News
Let’s celebrate all the Montague County and Bellevue graduates as they are showcased in this special section, the one one in the area to feature every senior. Congratulations too the graduates and make sure to share your selfies and family candid photos on our Facebook page.
COUNTY LIFE
2026 grads celebrate across the county
Five Montague County high schools will present their seniors with diplomas during ceremonies on their campuses.
Meet the valedictorian and salutatorian from each school in today’s Bowie News. Also inside the edition find the Graduation Keepsake Section featuring photos of seniors from every county school and Bellevue.
Bowie High School
Graduation for the 2026 class of Jackrabbits will be at 8 p.m. on May 22 at the high school stadium.
Read the full story and meet all these honor graduates in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie kindergarten students graduate
Youngsters received their diplomas during ceremonies on Tuesday night as they move on to first grade. The children were invited to dress up as what they want to be when they grow up.
Watch for more photos in the May 28 edition.
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