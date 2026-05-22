COUNTY LIFE
Memorial Day events readied in Nocona
Starting at noon on May 25 at The V (VFW) in Nocona there will be a program for the Memorial Day featuring speakers, cannons and a rifle team.
There will be a Memorial Day Celebration Dinner at 5 p.m. on May 25 at the Nocona Senior Citizens Center (Carpenter Shop).
Call for reservations at 940-825-3148. The meal will include barbecue ribs, french fries, beans, cole slaw, dessert and ice team. Adults are $10 and children $5.
Proceeds benefit the senior center and the Meals on Wheels program at Nocona.
Take time to remember all those who gave all for our freedoms in America. The Bowie News staff wishes you a safe and happy holiday day weekend this Memorial Day. The News office will be closed on Monday for the holiday.
COUNTY LIFE
Texas game wardens say: Leave risk at the ramp this Memorial Day weekend
AUSTIN – With Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start to summer boating season, Texas Game Wardens are preparing for one of the busiest boating weekends of the year and reminding Texans and visitors alike to put safety first before heading out on the water.
In 2025, Texas recorded 178 reportable boating incidents that resulted in 50 fatalities and 77 serious injuries. Eighty-four percent of those who died in boating incidents were not wearing a life jacket. Texas Game Wardens also made 223 Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) arrests last year.
“Memorial Day weekend is when many families get back on the water for the first time this year,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, director of Law Enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Before you leave the dock, take a few minutes to make sure your life jackets are on board, your boat is properly equipped and you have designated a sober operator.”
Texas Game Wardens encourage boaters to keep the following in mind before launching:
- Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Children younger than 13 are required to wear one while underway.
- Never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- The operator must wear the lanyard or have the engine cut-off switch fob on their person when operating a boat equipped with one.
- Operate at a safe speed and maintain a proper lookout.
- Take a boater education course. It is required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993.
- Check the weather before heading out and be prepared for changing conditions.
- Leave a float plan with someone you trust.
- Don’t overload your boat.
“Boating should be fun,” said VanderRoest. “A little planning and some common sense help keep it that way.”
Renting a Boat or Personal Watercraft
If you plan to rent a boat or personal watercraft, choose a licensed vessel livery (a business establishment engaged in renting or hiring out vessels for profit).
By law, vessel liveries must provide all required safety equipment, explain how to operate the vessel, review applicable boating laws and have the operator sign a form acknowledging they received this information. They are also required to carry liability insurance.
Before leaving the dock, renters should make sure the vessel has enough life jackets for everyone on board and that they understand basic operating rules, including those specific to personal watercraft.
Personal Watercraft Safety
Personal watercraft, including jet skis, are subject to special laws in Texas. Operators and passengers must always wear a life jacket, the operator must use the engine cut-off switch, and these vessels may not be operated between sunset and sunrise. Operators must also stay at least 50 feet from other vessels, people and the shore unless traveling at headway speed.
“Whether you’re launching your own boat or renting one for the day, take the time to understand the rules and make safety part of your plan,” said VanderRoest. “If you take safety seriously from the start, you’re far less likely to need help later.”
For more information about boating laws, required equipment and boater education courses, visit the TPWD Boater Education Program at tpwd.texas.gov/boatereducation.
COUNTY LIFE
Gaston wins BEF scholarship
Ollie Gaston is the 2026 winner of the Bowie Education Foundation four-year scholarship.
Gaston is the daughter of Kassidy Gaston and the late Ira Gaston. She will receive a $32,000 scholarship paid out at $4,000 a semester across four years. The recipient plans on pursuing a career in radiology.
First runner-up was Caysen Latham, who receives a $16,000 scholarship ($2,000 a semester across four years). Heidi Siebert is second runner-up receiving $5,000 in a one-time payment scholarship.
Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News