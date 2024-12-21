SPORTS
Lady Rabbits open district with win
The Bowie Lady Rabbits started off district play on Tuesday with an impressive home win against Iowa Park.
The Lady Rabbits won 45-31 in a game that was not close for most of it as Bowie jumped out to a good lead.
The Lady Rabbits are coming off a season where they only had one district win and had a lot of new faces to varsity this year. Despite that, in its pre-district schedule Bowie has proven doubters wrong as it went 14-5. Now, the Lady Rabbits will prove how real that record is against a district team that pre-season was ranked to finish fourth in the district.
The Lady Rabbits also had another resource on their side as assistant coach Griffin Fields had spent the previous six seasons as the Lady Hawks head basketball coach. With his job being to come up with the team’s defensive game plan anyway, Bowie was even more equipped for Iowa Park.
That showed up in the first quarter as the Lady Rabbits’ defense zone defense just seemed to be playing in perfect unison.
Every shot thrown up was contested. Attempts to drive to the basket or get the ball to the free throw line were thwarted. Bowie’s defense shut out the Lady Hawks in the first quarter.
On offense, the Lady Rabbits were moving the ball around Iowa Park’s zone defense, getting the ball to a cutting Laney Enlow who scored six of the team’s 12 points as Bowie led 12-0.
The second quarter saw the Lady Hawks finally get some things going. It was not pretty, but they finally got some shots to go in around the basket.
The Lady Rabbits were going to live with allowing a few outside shooters letting it fly and living with the results. Iowa Park made one 3-pointer and scored 10 points in the second quarter, but Bowie’s offense kept things going as well.
Laney Segura made two 3-pointers and scored eight of the team’s 14 points in the second quarter.
The Lady Rabbits led 26-10 heading into halftime.
The Lady Hawks switched to more of a man-to-man defense in the second half and Bowie’s offense struggled.
Iowa Park’s offense did not have much success shooting from the perimeter, but were finding opportunities to score in transition as well as just continuing to pound the ball inside.
The Lady Hawks cut the lead to 35-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Early in the period, Iowa Park cut the score to single-digits 37-30 and looked poised to push the Lady Rabbits in the final minutes.
From there Bowie’s defense locked in and allowed the Lady Hawks only one point the rest of the way.
The Lady Rabbits got some breathing room as Parker Riddle and Lanie Moore made 3-pointers down the stretch to push the lead back over double-digits.
A few made free throws in the final minute and Bowie won comfortably 45-31.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6871225&T=1
SPORTS
Tucker big in life as he was tall
The Bowie community lost one of its most well-known graduates with the passing of Temple Tucker on Dec. 7.
Tucker moved to Bowie in junior high after first living in Mercedes and Corpus Christi. He cut an impressive first impression for his classmates as even back then he was on his way to standing 6 feet 10 inches.
“He was tall,” echoed classmates Gail White and Ben Hill.
At first his height seemed to hinder him more than help on the basketball court as he is described as tripping over himself.
“He couldn’t chew gum and walk down the street at the same time,” White said.
It took good tutoring, first from principal Paul Tover and then Coach Raymond Mattingly to turn Tucker into one of the best basketball players in the state.
Tucker graduated in 1954 and has the distinction of being possibly the most accomplished athlete in program history, no matter the sport. He was a part of four straight state championship basketball teams, where he featured as the team’s center down low back when post play ruled the sport. He was named to the all-state team his last three years.
Playing in an era where more than 10 of his teammates went on to play college basketball and coached by Raymond Mattingly, who was inducted into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame and was a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, Tucker was far from a one-man show.
His last two seasons saw Bowie go on a 69 game winning streak, only snapped the year after Tucker and his teammates graduated.
He then went to Rice University and played for the Owls. Freshman were not allowed to play back then so when he starred as a sophomore he averaged 22.1 points and 12.7 rebounds and was a third team All-American selection and a second team all-southwest conference selection.
As a junior, he averaged 15.1 points and 10.5 rebounds while earning second team All-SWC again. His senior year he averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while being picked as Rice’s most valuable player.
He was later inducted into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Honor, the Rice University Athletics Hall of Fame and the Bowie High School Hall of Honor.
Tucker then was drafted in the fourth round of the NBA draft by the Philadelphia Warriors. Instead of pursuing professional sports, which were much less lucrative than they are now, he decided to use his bachelor of arts degree in economics to work for Northwestern National Life Insurances as a financial advisor. He lived in the Houston area and was living in Cypress with his wife of 41 years, Anita, when he passed. He was previously married to Doris Neville.
“He was my gentle my giant,” Anita said. “Everyone knew that is what I called him.”
Described as a humble person, many of his family and friends only learned later from other people and from discovering packed up trophies in boxes the extent of Tucker’s athletic achievements.
He had five children: Kevin, Brian, Carol, Rick and Marva. His oldest, Kevin, described Tucker as the stereotypical Christian-centered father growing up.
“If you had to define a father, he was a great traditional father that grew up in a Christian household,” Kevin said. “Taught us about the great outdoors, sports and how to live life.”
Kevin said the seeds for his faith were planted throughout his life by his dad. When he eventually came to embrace it while in college, his father was there ready to forgive him.
A big part of Tucker’s life was being apart of and then spending time as the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Greater Houston chapter. His father was a minister and Tucker’s faith was a big part of his life even as a teenager says his classmates.
“I never heard anyone say a derogatory word about Temple Tucker,” 1954 senior class president Gail White said. “He didn’t run around with the guys, but he was always with us when we were in a big group.”
“He was the best of us,” Ben Hill said.
The only time Hill, his teammate and the last surviving starting five member from the 1954 team, said he heard Tucker swear was a funny story.
Several of the key basketball players failed to hide from Coach Mattingly in the gym during track practice and were forced to run the 4×440 yard relay against the varsity track team.
“Temple was running the first leg and I was running the second,” Hill said. “The race started and old Temple come around the first curve. It’s a gravel track and he has on tennis shoes. He dropped the baton and when he turned around to get it he fell down in the gravel. Of course I was just on the ground laughing. He got up and got his baton and he wanted me to keep running. He said run, you SOB, run.”
It was one of several stories the two shared in their last phone call earlier this year.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Montague County 11-man football all-district lists released
Bowie
First team
Rayder Mann, quarterback; Tyler Richey, wide receiver; Hunter Fluitt, offensive lineman; Noah Metzler, defensive lineman; Hunter Rodriguez, free safety
Second team
Justin Clark, running back; Preacher Chambers, defensive lineman; Griffin Richey, linebacker; Moh Azouak, cornerback
Honorable mention
Lane Whitfield, linebacker; Bradley Horton, strong safety; Hayden Rodriguez, offensive lineman; Jorge De Leon, defensive lineman; Zac Harris, tight end; Austin Cheney, outside linebacker; Jett Black, offensive lineman; Braden Rhyne, wide receiver; Boston Farris, cornerback
Academic all-district
Moh Azouk, Austin Cheney, Justin Clark, Jorge De Leon, Boston Farris, Hunter Fluitt, Simion Givens, Zac Harris, Hayden Rodriguez, Robert Stice, Rayder Mann, Hunter Rodriguez, Bradley Horton, Griffin Richey, Tyler Richey
Nocona
First team
Matthew Johnson, offensive lineman; Jake Pribble, defensive lineman; Kasch Johnson, defensive lineman
Second team
Jax Fuller, running back; McCrae Crossen, linebacker
Honorable mention
Jayce Lehde, defensive back; Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman; Walker Murphey, linebacker
SPORTS
Bowie soccer club kicks off with first games
The Bowie soccer club played its first games of the season on Tuesday night to make history.
The Lady Rabbits beat Burkburnett 4-2 while the Jackrabbits lost against Wichita Falls Memorial 2-0.
Girls
The Bowie girls found themselves behind 2-0 early on against the Lady Bulldogs. The first goal of the season was scored by midfielder Heidi Siebert in the 23rd minute, which cut the lead to 2-1.
Right before halftime, midfielder Willow Siebert scored from 25 yards out to send the Lady Rabbits into the second half with momentum and the score tied at 2-2.
Early in the second half, striker Grayson Mares, who is in junior high, put Bowie in front with a goal in the 49th minute which was assisted from Willow Siebert.
The Lady Rabbits defense was able to hold for the rest of the second half. Late in the match, midfielder Adamari Alonso clinched the win by converting on a penalty kick to make the final score 4-2.
Willow Siebert was named player of the match, not just for her goal and assist, but her defending as well.
The defense played great after the initial two scores. Goalkeeper Yaquelyn “Yaq Yaq” Alvarez had three saves in the match. The defense allowed only two shots in the second half.
Coach Chad Word liked what he saw from his team considering they got the win against a 4A program.
Boys
The Jackrabbits fell behind early as WF Memorial converted on a penalty kick in the 13th minute. The Mavericks added one more goal early in the second half. Despite that, the defense challenged the Mavericks thanks to goalkeeper Zac Ivy, centerback Jerry Wymore and midfielders Sebastian Martinez and Corban Word. Word and Wymore also served as captains.
While Bowie lost 2-0, it was good showing playing against a 5A program and it being the team’s first ever game. Coach Chad Word saw some good things, but knows there are still things to work on.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
