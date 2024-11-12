COUNTY LIFE
Wreaths Across America comes to Bowie Saturday
Take a moment this Saturday to remember Bowie area veterans by placing a live Christmas wreath on their graves.
The Wreaths Across America ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at the Elmwood Cemetery flag pole. Hosted by the Amity Club citizens and families are invited to help place some 740 wreaths.
There will be a brief ceremony with area veteran John M. McCoy Jr., the guest speaker. McCoy went into the army on Sept. 17, 1967, 25 years to the day his father, John Sr., went into the army on Sept. 17, 1942. Born in Dublin, TX on March 27, 1947, this veteran’s father was 103 years old on Nov. 24, 2024 and is currently living with his family here in Bowie.
McCoy followed in his father’s footsteps in the Signal Corps and spent 13 months in Korea including a couple of months in a Hawk Missile Battery near Inchon and the balance in the 9th Infantry Battalion (2nd Infantry Division) in the Demilitarized Zone as a mortar platoon leader and communications sergeant. McCoy then served one year at Fort Sill, OK before being honorably discharged on Sept. 18, 1970.
Soup’er Sunday on Dec. 15
It’s once more time for “Soup’er Sunday” on Dec. 15.
Come choose from delicious homemade soups and dessert at noon in the the Bowie First Methodist Church on Dec. 15 following the worship service.
Enjoy good fellowship and help to raise money for the Bowie First Methodist Outreach. The cost of admission to “Soup’er Sunday” is a donation of your choice.
Youth fair entry deadline on Dec. 15
Just a reminder the entry deadline for the 2025 Montague County Youth fair is Dec. 15.
The 2025 youth fair will be Jan. 7-11 with locations in Nocona and Montague. Rules and entry information is available on the fair’s Facebook page. Each year more than 300 youngsters compete across nearly 1,000 entries in livestock, shop, home economics and leadership.
Candy Cane Christmas enjoyed all weekend
Winter’s chill and damp blew in this weekend, but it didn’t dampen the Christmas spirit as Bowie hosted the holiday with the 33rd annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival.
From strollers on Friday night to pancakes with Santa Saturday, there was family fun for all.
Festival weekend opened with the Candy Cane Sip & Stroll with Me event Friday evening with 29 participants merchants welcome strollers into their shops for drinks, munchies and shopping. Lots of folks got a good start on their holiday gift shopping.
Saturday morning opened with the popular Pancakes with Santa hosted by the fire department and Elf’N Magic hosted by the Bowie Methodist Church at the Bowie Library.
More than 400 people enjoyed the fresh made pancakes, sausage and hot chocolate served up by the firefighters and the ladies auxiliary. Kids could color pictures or finish up their letter to Santa, before delivering it by hand to the Big Guy in Red.
Read the full story with all the events and winners in the mid-week Bowie News.
(Top) St Jerome Catholic Church won the sweepstakes award for its Candy Cane Rocket Ship. (courtesy photo)
Enjoy lots more photos from the festival in the mid-week Bowie News and your next weekend edition.
