COUNTY LIFE
Comic Mini-Con arrives on Saturday
Get ready, Bowie the Free Comic Book Day Mini-Con is back and bigger than ever for its second annual event on May 3 at the Bowie Public Library.
Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this annual celebration of comics, pop culture, and creativity is a can’t-miss event for fans of all ages.
This year’s Mini-Con will feature an exciting lineup of vendors, artists and authors, along with a bounce house, video game tournament and costume contest. Attendees can enjoy free comic books while exploring a variety of geeky goods, delicious food/drinks and more.
Whether you’re a superhero fan or just looking for a fun community event for all ages or to take the family out to, there’s a little something for everyone.
Don’t forget your costume, join us for a day of fun, fandom and free comics. Follow Bowie Texas Freakz & Geekz on social media or join the discord at BTXFG.Carrd.co.
COUNTY LIFE
Sip & Stroll to celebrate mothers
Get an early start celebrating mom by enjoying the Mom’s Night Out Sip & Stroll With Me downtown Bowie, Texas from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 2 with a chance to win a free gift basket full of goodies at each participating location.
Weather permitting, the Stark family will provide horse-drawn carriage rides on the beautiful historic brick streets for guests.
Join us for another fun downtown “mini-open house” event starting at 5 p.m. along with the added fun of pop-up vendors.
Read about all the participating merchants for this week’s Sip & Stroll With Me in the May 1 Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Stoneburg VFD readies fish fry for May 3
Members of the Stoneburg Volunteer Fire Department will serve up its annual fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 3 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham Street.
Dinner includes fish with all the trimmings, served for donations only.
There will be a prize drawing for a Pitboss Savannah Pellet Grill and a custom built ARIS Rifle 5.56 NATO. Tickets are $10. To buy tickets call Bill Prater at 841-0263, Chad Long at 531-2711 or Chad Gerlach at 531-0726.
Donations may be sent to Stoneburg VFD, c/o Chad Gerlach, 9954 FM 1816, Bowie, TX 76230.
COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo welcomes new patrol officer
(Right) Saint Jo Police Chief Harvey Johnson gave the oath of office to the force’s newest patrol officer Jamie Quinones on April 24. She was valedictorian of her police academy class and brings three years of experience after working at Grayson County and Cooke County Sheriff’s offices. Johnson said she came highly recommended and has strong knowledge of the criminal code.
Saint Jo Police Chief Harvey Johnson gave the oath of office to the force’s newest patrol officer Jamie Quinones. (Courtesy photo)
