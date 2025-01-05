Saint Jo welcomes new patrol officer

(Right) Saint Jo Police Chief Harvey Johnson gave the oath of office to the force’s newest patrol officer Jamie Quinones on April 24. She was valedictorian of her police academy class and brings three years of experience after working at Grayson County and Cooke County Sheriff’s offices. Johnson said she came highly recommended and has strong knowledge of the criminal code.

Saint Jo Police Chief Harvey Johnson gave the oath of office to the force’s newest patrol officer Jamie Quinones. (Courtesy photo)