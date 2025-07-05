July 7, 1925 – April 28, 2025

BOWIE – Fern Hollaway Caswell passed on April 28, 2025 at the age of exactly 99 years, nine months and three weeks.

A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on May 1 at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset with Doyle Wade officiating.

Fern was born at her parents’ home just outside of Sunset on July 7, 1925, she was the youngest child and only daughter of J. A. (Jim) Hollaway and Arah Sigler Hollaway. Growing up with three older brothers, she learned quite early on how to hold her own when faced with difficulties. She graduated from Sunset High School as the salutatorian of the Class of 1941. While in school, she was a talented and celebrated volleyball player on winning teams coached by J. I. (Speck) Caswell, the man who would eventually become her husband of 48 years.

Before her marriage, Fern worked at what is now known as the North Texas State Hospital, Wichita Falls Campus, first on the wards and eventually in the business office. After her marriage, the birth of the couple’s children, and the family’s move to Alvord in 1954, she devoted herself to rearing her daughters and working alongside her husband on the family ranch.

After the girls left home, she worked for the Lorch Company, managing their outlet stores in Decatur and Gainesville until the company closed. After her husband’s death, she began a long and varied career at DFW International Airport, driving carts and working in customs and security, all jobs which clearly suited her love of people watching. After getting up at 2 a.m. and driving to the airport three days a week for many years, she eventually retired at 89. Regardless of when and where she was working, she was always Granny and always available to the grandsons and great grandchildren she adored.

An excellent seamstress, Fern had a strong work ethic and a keen fashion sense, both of which she imparted to her daughters. An avid reader of biographies, she was also a lover of all animals, particularly Siamese cats. A longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Alvord, she also served as the District President of the Parent-Teachers Association of Texas.

Fern was predeceased by her husband; parents; three brothers, Berniece, Clay and Harold Hollaway; niece, Deanna Hollaway Hooper and great-niece, Tonya Davis Wallum.

She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Lana Caswell-Garcia and H.S. (Bert) Garcia, Sherman and Karen Caswell Fowler and Donald Fowler, Chico; grandsons, Wes Fowler, and Kase Fowler and his wife Leslie Bain Fowler, all of Alvord; and great grandchildren, Rachae Fowler Richey and her husband Senior Airman Hunter Richey, Colorado Springs and Keegan Fowler, Alvord; nephews, Billy Dean Hollaway and his wife Sheri, North Little Rock, AR, Bernis Hollaway, Carr, CO and Bruce Hollaway, Buena Vista, AR; and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication