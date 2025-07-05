OBITUARIES
Wade Shelton
November 24, 1929 – April 28, 2025
NOCONA – Wade Shelton, 95, died on April 28, 2025 in Bowie.
A visitation was at 11 a.m. on May 3 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. at the gazebo at Molsbee Chapel Cemetery on May 5 officiated by Pastor Phillip Weitner.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1929 in Nocona to Walter Shelton and Mildred Kidwell Shelton. He was a hard-worker most of his life working mostly as an industrial machine mechanic and also managing the drive-in movie theater in Nocona. He was a member, deacon and sometimes ministered at Molsbee Chapel Church of the Brethren. He married Thelma Wright on Nov. 24, 1956 in Lubbock. She preceded him in death in 2012.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Weldon Shelton and Paul Shelton; and sisters, Oleta and Bonnie Baggett.
He is survived by his children, Serina Thomas, Bowie, John Shelton, Sunset and Steve Holcomb, Nocona; four grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
OBITUARIES
Fern Hollaway Caswell
July 7, 1925 – April 28, 2025
BOWIE – Fern Hollaway Caswell passed on April 28, 2025 at the age of exactly 99 years, nine months and three weeks.
A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on May 1 at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset with Doyle Wade officiating.
Fern was born at her parents’ home just outside of Sunset on July 7, 1925, she was the youngest child and only daughter of J. A. (Jim) Hollaway and Arah Sigler Hollaway. Growing up with three older brothers, she learned quite early on how to hold her own when faced with difficulties. She graduated from Sunset High School as the salutatorian of the Class of 1941. While in school, she was a talented and celebrated volleyball player on winning teams coached by J. I. (Speck) Caswell, the man who would eventually become her husband of 48 years.
Before her marriage, Fern worked at what is now known as the North Texas State Hospital, Wichita Falls Campus, first on the wards and eventually in the business office. After her marriage, the birth of the couple’s children, and the family’s move to Alvord in 1954, she devoted herself to rearing her daughters and working alongside her husband on the family ranch.
After the girls left home, she worked for the Lorch Company, managing their outlet stores in Decatur and Gainesville until the company closed. After her husband’s death, she began a long and varied career at DFW International Airport, driving carts and working in customs and security, all jobs which clearly suited her love of people watching. After getting up at 2 a.m. and driving to the airport three days a week for many years, she eventually retired at 89. Regardless of when and where she was working, she was always Granny and always available to the grandsons and great grandchildren she adored.
An excellent seamstress, Fern had a strong work ethic and a keen fashion sense, both of which she imparted to her daughters. An avid reader of biographies, she was also a lover of all animals, particularly Siamese cats. A longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Alvord, she also served as the District President of the Parent-Teachers Association of Texas.
Fern was predeceased by her husband; parents; three brothers, Berniece, Clay and Harold Hollaway; niece, Deanna Hollaway Hooper and great-niece, Tonya Davis Wallum.
She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Lana Caswell-Garcia and H.S. (Bert) Garcia, Sherman and Karen Caswell Fowler and Donald Fowler, Chico; grandsons, Wes Fowler, and Kase Fowler and his wife Leslie Bain Fowler, all of Alvord; and great grandchildren, Rachae Fowler Richey and her husband Senior Airman Hunter Richey, Colorado Springs and Keegan Fowler, Alvord; nephews, Billy Dean Hollaway and his wife Sheri, North Little Rock, AR, Bernis Hollaway, Carr, CO and Bruce Hollaway, Buena Vista, AR; and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Gary Leo Fergueson
November 11, 1944 – April 19, 2025
BELLEVUE – Gary Leo Fergueson, 80, died on April 19, 2025.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on April 24 at Vashti Cemetery with Michael Brannon and Jeff Brannon officiating.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1944 to Vera (Chappell) and Lewis Fergueson. He worked in the food and grocery industry at multiple store chains beginning in Fort Worth and ending in Bowie. He also worked as a rancher at his family farm in Vashti. Fergueson proudly served his country in the United States Army, he completed his basic training in San Fransico and was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Alta Fergueson Brannon.
He is survived by his nephew, Jeff Brannon; niece, Krista Brannon Blackrock; brother-in-law Michael Brannon and a very special friend of 60 years, Helen Ulbig.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Dr. Calvin Charles Carmen
November 8, 1939 – April 19, 2025
BOWIE – Dr. Calvin Charles Carmen, 85, died on April 19, 2025 in Bowie, TX
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on April 26 at the Bowie First Methodist Church. Interment will be at the DFW Military Cemetery.
Dr. Carmen was born Nov. 8, 1939 in Niagara Falls, Ont. to Florence Delia and Charles Carmen. Dr. Carmen attended New York schools until 1957 when he dropped out to join the Navy at just 17 years old. While in the Navy, he completed high school and was selected for officer candidate school. He graduated with the rank of second lieutenant and served as a communications officer aboard the naval battleship USS Hailey for four years. He later served as a naval reserve chaplain.
Dr. Carmen received his bachelor and master degrees from Central Bible College, and his Master of Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary in Springfield, MO. He then earned his PhD in clinical psychology from Union Graduate School. As a clinical psychology intern at the Tufts University Behavioral Health Unit in Boston, MA, he received a commendation for outstanding service to his patients. He completed his postgraduate studies at Colgate Rochester Divinity School. Dr. Carmen served as pastor of South Park United Methodist Church in Buffalo, NY for nine years, and was pastor at Plymouth Bay Assembly of God in Pembroke, MA for an additional nine years.
Dr. Carmen then accepted the position of clinical director at Houston Medical Center. From there, he established Dr. Carmen and Associates, a practice serving the greater Houston area. He was then called to initiate a graduate counseling and psychology program at Nelson University (formerly Southwestern) in Waxahachie. There, he authored textbooks on counseling, psychology and the Christian faith.
Nelson University awarded Dr. Carmen both the distinguished professor award and professor emeritus award. He was a member of The American Association for Counseling and Development, the Christian Counselors of Texas, the American Psychological Association, and Psi Chi, National Honor Society. Dr. Carmen served several years as a member of the Texas state board of certification for licensed professional counselors. At his passing, he was the associate pastor of Bowie First Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Carmen.
He is survived by his wife, Annette (née Gruppo) Carmen; daughter, Noelle Carmen; son, Benjamin Carmen and nine grandchildren.
Donations will be gratefully accepted to Nelson University on behalf of the Dr. Calvin C. Carmen Counseling and Psychology Scholarship Fund online at: nelson.edu/give.
Arrangements through the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
