City goes to boil order after line repairs
Repairs to a major water line on Mill Street this morning in Bowie have resulted in a boil order for water use in this area. If you are being impacted by the water outage on Mill Street and your water was turned off during the repair, you will need to boil all water used for drinking and cooking or use bottled water until further notice. This will be necessary for 48-72 hours until the results of water testing are received.
If you are affected and need bottled water, the City of Bowie, TX has a limited amount available. Please stop by the City Hall at 207 N. Mason Street.
Police work two-vehicle accident
Bowie emergency personnel were working this two-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of East Wise shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. People were transported from the scene in an ambulance, but no further details are available at this time. (Photo by Barbara Green0
Sunset area man jailed in bank robbery attempt
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A 63-year-old Sunset area man was arrested Friday morning after he reportedly attempted to rob Wellington State Bank in Bowie.
Randall Baird Bryant was arrested on a complaint of aggravated robbery. Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said Friday afternoon the investigation is continuing and the charges could change.
Around 9:09 a.m. a silent panic alarm went off at Wellington Bank, 1301 State Highway 59N and police officers went to the bank. On arrival, they found people were outside waving and telling the cops the suspect got in a white Ford pickup and went south on Hwy. 59.
“We started saturating the area with law officers, then a bank employee said they saw him on Hwy. 59 again. While city police were processing the scene at the bank, sheriff’s deputies came in to help and they saw a similar vehicle on Lover’s Lane. They watched him drive into the Sanger Bank lot just across from Wellington and get out going toward the front door. The deputies approached him and he got back in his truck driving off. Officers were able to stop him at the city limits in the area of Hwy. 59 and Mill,” explained the chief.
Green continued that three deputies and police got him stopped and gunpoint and took him into custody. They retrieved the weapon from his waistband as he gave up. He noted it is unusual for a suspect to come back and remain in the same area of an offense.
Bank witnesses told police the suspect came into the bank and told them he was there to “rob this “f-ing” place.
“The staff did not really respond which lead him to walk around a bit picking up someone’s purse saying something like he would take this if they would not respond. He also raised up his hoodie and showed them the gun in his waistband. A customer came in the door, which appears to have spooked him, so he grabbed the bag he brought in and left,” said Green.
The chief added thanks to the cooperation between the PD and sheriff’s office they were able to bring in this suspect without incident, and he appreciated their assistance.
Bryant was being interviewed at the Bowie Police Department and expected to be transferred to county jail later in day.
Top Photo – Law officers walk the bank robbery suspect, Randall Bryant, after he was apprehended by police and sheriff’s deputies. (photo by Brent Shaw)
Man attempts to rob Wellington State Bank in Bowie
Police have since reported after examining evidence and interviewing the suspect, the gun was a BB pistol, not a revolver as originally thought.
Bowie Police assisted by other local law enforcement apprehended a male suspect who allegedly attempted to rob the Wellington State Bank in Bowie on Friday morning. Police Chief Guy Green said the man, wearing a loaded pistol on his belt, went into the bank and attempted to rob it. He was unable to get anything and left the building and got into a vehicle. While details are still unclear at this time, the suspect drove out State Highway 59 and came back into town driving near Sanger Bank. He was apprehended a short time later, but it is unclear if he was on foot or in the vehicle. Green said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Additional details will be published when they become available.
Top photo – Law officers converged on an area at State Highway 59 and Mill Street in Bowie Friday morning as they searched for a bank robber suspect. He was apprehended without incident and has not yet been identified. (Photo by Barbara Green)
(Top photo) Law officers converge at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and Mill Street where they searched for and apprehended the bank robber suspect. (Photo by Brent Shaw)
