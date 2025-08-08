Sunset area man jailed in bank robbery attempt

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A 63-year-old Sunset area man was arrested Friday morning after he reportedly attempted to rob Wellington State Bank in Bowie.

Randall Baird Bryant was arrested on a complaint of aggravated robbery. Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said Friday afternoon the investigation is continuing and the charges could change.

Around 9:09 a.m. a silent panic alarm went off at Wellington Bank, 1301 State Highway 59N and police officers went to the bank. On arrival, they found people were outside waving and telling the cops the suspect got in a white Ford pickup and went south on Hwy. 59.

“We started saturating the area with law officers, then a bank employee said they saw him on Hwy. 59 again. While city police were processing the scene at the bank, sheriff’s deputies came in to help and they saw a similar vehicle on Lover’s Lane. They watched him drive into the Sanger Bank lot just across from Wellington and get out going toward the front door. The deputies approached him and he got back in his truck driving off. Officers were able to stop him at the city limits in the area of Hwy. 59 and Mill,” explained the chief.

Green continued that three deputies and police got him stopped and gunpoint and took him into custody. They retrieved the weapon from his waistband as he gave up. He noted it is unusual for a suspect to come back and remain in the same area of an offense.

Bank witnesses told police the suspect came into the bank and told them he was there to “rob this “f-ing” place.

“The staff did not really respond which lead him to walk around a bit picking up someone’s purse saying something like he would take this if they would not respond. He also raised up his hoodie and showed them the gun in his waistband. A customer came in the door, which appears to have spooked him, so he grabbed the bag he brought in and left,” said Green.

The chief added thanks to the cooperation between the PD and sheriff’s office they were able to bring in this suspect without incident, and he appreciated their assistance.

Bryant was being interviewed at the Bowie Police Department and expected to be transferred to county jail later in day.

Law officers take the bank robbery suspect into custody, placing him on the ground. (Photo by Brent Shaw)

Top Photo – Law officers walk the bank robbery suspect, Randall Bryant, after he was apprehended by police and sheriff’s deputies. (photo by Brent Shaw)