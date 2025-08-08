NEWS
Sunset area man jailed in bank robbery attempt
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A 63-year-old Sunset area man was arrested Friday morning after he reportedly attempted to rob Wellington State Bank in Bowie.
Randall Baird Bryant was arrested on a complaint of aggravated robbery. Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said Friday afternoon the investigation is continuing and the charges could change.
Around 9:09 a.m. a silent panic alarm went off at Wellington Bank, 1301 State Highway 59N and police officers went to the bank. On arrival, they found people were outside waving and telling the cops the suspect got in a white Ford pickup and went south on Hwy. 59.
“We started saturating the area with law officers, then a bank employee said they saw him on Hwy. 59 again. While city police were processing the scene at the bank, sheriff’s deputies came in to help and they saw a similar vehicle on Lover’s Lane. They watched him drive into the Sanger Bank lot just across from Wellington and get out going toward the front door. The deputies approached him and he got back in his truck driving off. Officers were able to stop him at the city limits in the area of Hwy. 59 and Mill,” explained the chief.
Green continued that three deputies and police got him stopped and gunpoint and took him into custody. They retrieved the weapon from his waistband as he gave up. He noted it is unusual for a suspect to come back and remain in the same area of an offense.
Bank witnesses told police the suspect came into the bank and told them he was there to “rob this “f-ing” place.
“The staff did not really respond which lead him to walk around a bit picking up someone’s purse saying something like he would take this if they would not respond. He also raised up his hoodie and showed them the gun in his waistband. A customer came in the door, which appears to have spooked him, so he grabbed the bag he brought in and left,” said Green.
The chief added thanks to the cooperation between the PD and sheriff’s office they were able to bring in this suspect without incident, and he appreciated their assistance.
Bryant was being interviewed at the Bowie Police Department and expected to be transferred to county jail later in day.
Top Photo – Law officers walk the bank robbery suspect, Randall Bryant, after he was apprehended by police and sheriff’s deputies. (photo by Brent Shaw)
NEWS
Bowie City Council to discuss budget
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 with several budget items on the agenda.
There will be a public hearing on the budget proposal. A record vote on the 2025 rate and public hearing for it also will be st for Aug. 26.
Other new business will include a resale bid for property at 802 E. Clay student off in a 2025 sheriff’s sale, and a resolution between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation updating the master plan, airport layout plan and AGIS obstruction survey.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on the following topics: Rock and Pillar Street bridge, raw water pump, substation transformer, planning meeting on Aug. 21 and downtown revitalization project.
NEWS
Commissioners face lengthy agendas on Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet for a pair of meetings on Aug. 11.
A public hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on proposed rules relating to on-site sewage facility in the county.
The regular court meeting begins at 9 a.m. and has the following agenda items:
Present Montague County Historical Commission with the 2024 Distinguished Service Award for exceptional service.
Consider 2026 county holidays.
Approve order calling the Nov. 4 Texas Constitutional Amendment election.
Authorize County Judge Kevin Benton to sign the home-delivery meal grant program resolution.
Consider sheriff and constable fees for 2025-26.
Consider House Bill 3834 cyber security training certification for state and local governments online compliance report.
Consider order adopting rules for on-site sewage facilities in the county.
Consider bid for struck-off property at 406 W. Nelson, Bowie and for the judge to sign the tax resale deed.
Review Texas Department of Motor Vehicle imposition of optional fees for 2026.
Replat of Smyrna Meadows lots 4, 5 and 11 in precinct two due to change in curvature of the road.
Budget workshop and consider accepting the fiscal 2025-26 budget and schedule a public hearing.
Tax Assessor/Collector to present certification of appraised values for tax year 2025, along with the no new revenue and voter approval tax rate for 2025 and consider the proposed tax rate, followed by record vote and schedule a public hearing.
