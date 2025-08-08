NEWS
Commissioners face lengthy agendas on Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet for a pair of meetings on Aug. 11.
A public hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on proposed rules relating to on-site sewage facility in the county.
The regular court meeting begins at 9 a.m. and has the following agenda items:
Present Montague County Historical Commission with the 2024 Distinguished Service Award for exceptional service.
Consider 2026 county holidays.
Approve order calling the Nov. 4 Texas Constitutional Amendment election.
Authorize County Judge Kevin Benton to sign the home-delivery meal grant program resolution.
Consider sheriff and constable fees for 2025-26.
Consider House Bill 3834 cyber security training certification for state and local governments online compliance report.
Consider order adopting rules for on-site sewage facilities in the county.
Consider bid for struck-off property at 406 W. Nelson, Bowie and for the judge to sign the tax resale deed.
Review Texas Department of Motor Vehicle imposition of optional fees for 2026.
Replat of Smyrna Meadows lots 4, 5 and 11 in precinct two due to change in curvature of the road.
Budget workshop and consider accepting the fiscal 2025-26 budget and schedule a public hearing.
Tax Assessor/Collector to present certification of appraised values for tax year 2025, along with the no new revenue and voter approval tax rate for 2025 and consider the proposed tax rate, followed by record vote and schedule a public hearing.
Bowie City Council to discuss budget
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 with several budget items on the agenda.
There will be a public hearing on the budget proposal. A record vote on the 2025 rate and public hearing for it also will be st for Aug. 26.
Other new business will include a resale bid for property at 802 E. Clay student off in a 2025 sheriff’s sale, and a resolution between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation updating the master plan, airport layout plan and AGIS obstruction survey.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on the following topics: Rock and Pillar Street bridge, raw water pump, substation transformer, planning meeting on Aug. 21 and downtown revitalization project.
Texas sales tax holiday is this weekend
Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday, which runs Friday, Aug. 8, through midnight Sunday, Aug. 10.
During the three-day event, Texans can purchase a wide range of items tax-free, including most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100. The exemption applies whether shoppers buy items in stores, online, by telephone or by mail. A full list of tax-free items is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
“Texas shoppers are expected to save an estimated $133.2 million in state and local sales tax during this year’s sales tax holiday,” Hancock said. “And since this tradition began in 1999, Texans have saved more than $2 billion. We’re glad to be able to help families stretch their hard-earned dollars.”
Shoppers using layaway also can benefit. Items placed on layaway or final payments made on existing layaway purchases during the holiday are tax-free, provided the individual item price remains below $100.
If a retailer mistakenly charges sales tax on a qualifying item, customers may request a refund directly from the seller. For more information about sales tax refunds, go to the Comptroller’s website
On-site sewage public hearing schedule
Montague County commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 to discuss adoption of proposed rules related to on-site sewage facilities within the county.
The public is invited to attend and also to submit written comments. The order can be seen on the county website at co.montague.tx.us or in the judge’s office.
Charley Lanier, subdivision coordinator, told the court this was a waiver they had been working on through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality since the subdivision regulations were approved back in May 2024. Under this new rule all platted or created subdivisions of single-family dwellings using individual on-site septic facilities for sewage disposal shall have lots of at least two acres.
It is hoped this will clarify questions about an on-site septic and a public water supply which provides the water to a property.
