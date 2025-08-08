Bowie City Council to discuss budget

Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday, which runs Friday, Aug. 8, through midnight Sunday, Aug. 10.

During the three-day event, Texans can purchase a wide range of items tax-free, including most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100. The exemption applies whether shoppers buy items in stores, online, by telephone or by mail. A full list of tax-free items is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

“Texas shoppers are expected to save an estimated $133.2 million in state and local sales tax during this year’s sales tax holiday,” Hancock said. “And since this tradition began in 1999, Texans have saved more than $2 billion. We’re glad to be able to help families stretch their hard-earned dollars.”

Shoppers using layaway also can benefit. Items placed on layaway or final payments made on existing layaway purchases during the holiday are tax-free, provided the individual item price remains below $100.

If a retailer mistakenly charges sales tax on a qualifying item, customers may request a refund directly from the seller. For more information about sales tax refunds, go to the Comptroller’s website