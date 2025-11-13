COUNTY LIFE
It’s time to get your Santa letters in to The Bowie News
The Bowie News elves invite all youngsters to submit their letter to St. Nick by Dec. 3, and they will be published in the Dec. 18 Christmas greetings edition of The Bowie News.
Forms are available to pick up at the News office at 200 Walnut and also print one out off the webpage at bowienewsonline.com. Kiddos also are welcome to create their own letter.
Santa’s mailbox is set up in front of the News office and ready to take your letters. And don’t worry, the staff will get all the letters packaged up and express mailed to the North Pole.
COUNTY LIFE
Communities prepare for holiday dinners
Communities are preparing for their holiday dinners during the next two weeks.
Saint Jo dinner
The Saint Jo Community will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner at noon on Nov. 20 in the civic center.
Organizers will provide the turkey, ham, dressing, gravy, bread and drinks. Guests are asked to bring your favorite side dishes (vegetables, salads or desserts) to complete the meal. Donations are appreciated. Food may be dropped off at the civic center that morning.
Those with questions may contact Barbara, 940-727-1813, Debbie, 940-395-2358 or Nancee, 214-769-6913.
Nocona Center
The Nocona Senior Citizens Center will present its annual Thanksgiving feast at noon on Nov. 20 at the 400 Boston Street location. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, children four and under free.
The staff asks that you RSVP to 825-3148. Dine-in or to-go orders available.
Forestburg dinner
The citizens of Forestburg will gather for their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the community center.
Turkey, ham, dressing, gravy, bread and drinks will be furnished. Guests are asked to bring their favorite salad, vegetable dish or dessert. Everyone is welcome.
Bowie dinner
At this table everyone is welcome to attend the Community Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 at the First Methodist Church of Bowie, 1515 North Jefferson.
The public is invited to come as your are to share a meal in the fellowship hall or call for delivery or carry-out.
Delivery orders will be taken until noon on Nov. 26. Call the church office at 872-3384.
Calling to report a pick-up meal also is helpful, although not necessary. There is no charge for dinner. Don’t spend your day alone or without a meal, enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with your community.
COUNTY LIFE
New DPS tactical vessel dedicated to Cpl. David Slaton
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A giant of a man, big heart, comedian, leader, family man and kind were just a few of the words used to describe and remember the late Cpl. David Slaton, during the dedication ceremony for a Department of Public Safety tactical marine vessel christened in his name Nov. 12.
It was standing room only in the Bowie Community Center Wednesday as the Department of Public Safety unveiled and dedicated the marine vessel in Slaton’s name. Family, friends, fellow officers and others filled the space to remember him.
The 56-year-old Slaton was killed in a traffic accident north of Bowie on Sept. 20, 2010 while he was on patrol. He joined the troopers in 1974 and spent his career at the Bowie station. He is survived by his wife, Lynetta, a 50-plus year employee with the Bowie Police Department as lieutenant of support services and son, Bo.
Top brass of the DPS filled the center and spoke at the dedication. Richard Villaneueva, captain, Texas Department of Public Safety brought the welcome while the Northwest Texas Region Honor Guard posted the colors. Wayne Knox gave the invocation noting that “Through his name David Slaton still serves his state.”
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Primary filing opens with 2 newcomers joining incumbents
As the first week of party primary filing opened almost all Montague County incumbents filed their paperwork with the Republican Party for the March 2026 elections.
There is no organized Democratic Party in the county, and there is no information available on any local filings for that party. Winners of the respective party primaries will face off in the general election.
Candidates considering a run in the March 3 primaries have until Dec. 8 to file for the races. Republican Party Chairperson Melody Gillespie was set up in the courthouse annex to begin accepting forms after Monday’s commissioner’s court meeting. She said eight candidates signed up, mostly incumbents and two newcomers. Gillespie said per state laws she will be set up at the annex from to 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 the final day of filing.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured: Primary candidates signed up for the Republican Party Primary on Monday. (Photo by Barbara Green)
